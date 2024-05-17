BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New BYD e6 MPV set for UK launch with 258-mile range
UP NEXT
First look at new 771bhp Bentley Continental GT PHEV

New BYD e6 MPV set for UK launch with 258-mile range

Second-generation Chinese electric car is aimed primarily at taxi drivers, likely priced from low £30,000s
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
17 May 2024

BYD has quietly added a new electric MPV to its UK line-up, which looks to tempt taxi drivers with more than 250 miles of range and a capacious cabin.

Autocar has found official UK specifications for the second-generation e6, a five-seat MPV based on the Chinese-market Song Max. Although BYD refused to give more details, a launch here is expected to be imminent.

The original BYD e6 was the Chinese firm's debut model in the UK, arriving in 2013, when the brand was little-known and EV technology was still in its nascence. 

Related articles

Sold in low volumes, primarily to taxi firms, it had a real-world range of around 140 miles and performance that compared favourably with other early EVs and ICE alternatives. However, priced at £47,000 (equivalent to £67,000 today), it was far more expensive than the likes of the Nissan Leaf and Vauxhall Ampera and was pulled from the UK after just a year.

The sleeker second-generation e6, landing in 2021, is related to its predecessor in name only. It's already sold in other right-hand-drive markets, including Australia, where it's priced roughly in line with the MG ZS EV, suggesting a UK price in the low-£30,000s is possible.

At 4695mm long, with a wheelbase of 2800mm, the e6 is slightly larger than Stellantis's small-van-based MPVs (the Citroën Berlingo, Peugeot Partner, Toyota Proace and Vauxhall Combo) but smaller than the likes of the Volkswagen ID Buzz and Lexus LM.

Equipped with a chunky 71.7Wh battery, it's capable of a competitive 258 miles per charge on the WLTP test cycle. However, it has a maximum charging speed of just 60kW so needs 90 minutes to get from 0-80% on a Type 2 fast charger. 

A single motor on the front axle makes 94bhp, taking the e6 from 0-62mph in 18.0sec.

Bolstering the car's appeal with city-based taxi drivers will be its capacious, flat-floored cabin, 580-litre boot and 11.2-metre turning circle - the latter roughly in line with the Volkswagen Golf

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

bmw m4 cs review 01 front cornering
BMW M4 CS review: When M gets it just right
BMW M4 CS review: When M gets it just right
cupra born vz review 2024 01
Cupra Born VZ review
8
Cupra Born VZ review
smart 3 review 2024 01 front panning
Smart #3
7
Smart #3
cupra tavascan review 2024 01 front tracking
Cupra Tavascan
7
Cupra Tavascan
peugeot e 3008 review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot e-3008
7
Peugeot e-3008

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
byd seal review 2024 01 action front

BYD Seal

Nascent Chinese electric car brand expands UK offering with stylish, range-conscious new Tesla Model 3 rival

Read our review
Back to top

It's also equipped as standard with a 10.1in touchscreen and a 5in digital instrument display, plus rear parking sensors, four USB charging ports, keyless entry and a reversing camera. 

Full details of BYD's fifth UK model – after the Atto 3, Dolphin, Seal and Seal U – are expected in the coming months.

The Ocean hatchback is expected to follow shortly after, and other models including the Atto 2, Seagull and Sea Lion are also in the frame for European launches in the near future.

Advertisement

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: News and features editor

Felix is Autocar's news editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used BYD Seal cars for sale

BYD Seal 390kW Excellence AWD 83kWh 4dr Auto
2023
£48,695
5miles
Electric
Automatic
4
BYD Seal 230kW Design 83kWh 4dr Auto
2023
£45,695
10miles
Electric
Automatic
4
BYD Seal 82.5kWh Design Auto 4dr
2024
£39,999
413miles
Electric
Automatic
4
BYD Seal 82.5kWh Excellence Auto AWD 4dr
2024
£48,695
435miles
Electric
Automatic
4
BYD Seal 82.5kWh Design Auto 4dr
2024
£45,695
765miles
Electric
Automatic
4
BYD Seal 82.5kWh Excellence Auto AWD 4dr
2024
£42,995
846miles
Electric
Automatic
4
BYD Seal 82.5kWh Design Auto 4dr
2023
£39,995
2,354miles
Electric
Automatic
4
BYD Seal 82.5kWh Design Auto 4dr
2023
£37,490
7,312miles
Electric
Automatic
4
BYD Seal 82.5kWh Design Auto 4dr
2023
£39,995
7,999miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Next
Prev
View all 9 cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

bmw m4 cs review 01 front cornering
BMW M4 CS review: When M gets it just right
BMW M4 CS review: When M gets it just right
cupra born vz review 2024 01
Cupra Born VZ review
8
Cupra Born VZ review
smart 3 review 2024 01 front panning
Smart #3
7
Smart #3
cupra tavascan review 2024 01 front tracking
Cupra Tavascan
7
Cupra Tavascan
peugeot e 3008 review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot e-3008
7
Peugeot e-3008

View all car reviews