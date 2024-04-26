BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New BYD electric hot hatch could pack more than 300bhp
UP NEXT
Mercedes gives upcoming EVs a more traditional look

New BYD electric hot hatch could pack more than 300bhp

New concept previews rear-driven BYD Ocean-M hatchback, which is tipped to get a racey range-topper
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
26 April 2024

BYD has revealed an outlandish hot hatch concept at the Beijing motor show, previewing an electric family car that it will launch later this year. 

It's called the Ocean-M, and while the production version will no doubt be available without the touring car-style bodykit, low-profile tyres and big brake discs, the concept gives a good idea of what to expect. 

Beneath the aero addenda lies a circa-4.3m-long hatchback with an aggressive front end, distinctive LED lighting, electronic pop-out door handles and swollen arches. 

Related articles

In shape and size, it is clearly envisioned as a rival for the MG 4 EV, Volkswagen ID 3, Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric and Smart #1. 

Technical details aren't forthcoming, but BYD said the Ocean-M rides on a new EV platform with a motor mounted at the rear, taking its power from a new generation of cell-to-body batteries - no doubt using BYD's trademark Blade composition.

The platform is thought to be an evolution of the e-Platform 3.0 that underpins the Atto 3 crossover, Seal saloon and Seal U SUV, likely dubbed 4.0. 

Despite talking up its "performance genes" and referring to the hatchback as a "pure-electric steel cannon", BYD has given no indication of the Ocean-M's power output. 

The most powerful rear-driven EV the Chinese brand currently sells is the 308bhp single-motor version of the Seal. If that motor is carried over into the Ocean-M, it would line it up neatly to contend with the new Volkswagen ID 3 GTX and Cupra Born VZ. 

No doubt the Ocean-M will also be available in more efficient, less performance-focused trims, with the Atto 3's 201bhp motor likely to be deployed. 

The Ocean-M is expected to be the sixth car that BYD launches in the UK, following the Atto 3, Dolphin, Seal, Seal-U and upcoming Sea Lion crossover.

The Han saloon and Tang SUV that it sells in other European markets won't come here, and there's no confirmation on UK plans for BYD's other car brands: Denza, Fangchengbao and Yangwang.

BYD has confirmed plans to put the Ocean-M on sale in China later this year at the equivalent of £22,000, but the European price list will start some way north of that. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Peugeot 5008 Hybrid review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot 5008
7
Peugeot 5008
mini countryman review 2024
Mini Countryman
7
Mini Countryman
mg3 review 2024 01 urban panning
MG 3 Review
8
MG 3 Review
dacia duster review 2024 01 cornering front
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster
gwm ora 03 review 2024 01 cornering front
GWM Ora 03
6
GWM Ora 03

View all car reviews

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: News and features editor

Felix is Autocar's news editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used cars for sale

Volkswagen TIGUAN 1.5 TSI R-Line DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£30,499
23,302miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Suzuki Swift 1.2 SZ4 Euro 6 5dr
2016
£6,600
51,706miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford FIESTA 1.6T EcoBoost ST-2 Euro 5 3dr
2014
£7,300
73,607miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Citroen C1 1.0i VTR Euro 5 3dr
2013
£4,995
28,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Mini Hatchback 1.5 Cooper Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£10,700
42,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE Black Auto 4WD Euro 5 5dr
2013
£8,990
115,300miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Audi TT 2.0 TDI Black Edition Quattro Euro 5 3dr
2013
£10,495
58,610miles
Diesel
Manual
3
Fiat 500 1.2 8V Cult Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2014
£6,995
31,200miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 1.5 P300e 12.2kWh R-Dynamic SE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£40,690
4,399miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
LouSiThames 26 April 2024
Just bring all those branda here. In all seriousness, 300hp is more than enough for a seriously fun B-segment.
LouSiThames 26 April 2024
Fisker rang...says can they have their name back.

That is while they still have phonelines.

Latest Reviews

Peugeot 5008 Hybrid review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot 5008
7
Peugeot 5008
mini countryman review 2024
Mini Countryman
7
Mini Countryman
mg3 review 2024 01 urban panning
MG 3 Review
8
MG 3 Review
dacia duster review 2024 01 cornering front
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster
gwm ora 03 review 2024 01 cornering front
GWM Ora 03
6
GWM Ora 03

View all car reviews