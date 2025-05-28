BMW has launched a new range-topping M60 version of the i4 electric saloon with 593bhp – outpunching the petrol-powered M4 CS by a full 50bhp.

Replacing the 537bhp i4 M50, the i4 M60 is priced from £70,910 and can complete the 0-62mph sprint in 3.7sec – down 0.2sec on the old car.

That makes it some £50k cheaper than the blue-blooded M4 CS and almost as quick, trailing the super-coupé by just 0.1sec to 62mph.

The power does, however, bring a significant trade-off in terms of range. Whereas the single-motor, 335bhp i4 eDrive40 is capable of driving 317 miles between charges, the i4 M60 is limited to 269

In addition to rolling out the new range-topper, BMW has updated all versions of the i4 with more energy-efficient silicon-carbide inverters.

Deliveries of the updated i4s will begin this summer. Prices start at £51,280 for the i4 eDrive35 and rise to £59,375 for the i4 eDrive40.

BMW said it will also introduce an eight-year/100,000-mile (160,000km) warranty for the traction battery in all of its electric cars, new or used, purchased from 1 April 2025.

Under this warranty, it will “remedy” any losses of capacity below 70% of the battery’s original capacity at no extra cost to the customer.