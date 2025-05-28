BACK TO ALL NEWS
New BMW i4 M60 brings more power than petrol M4 CS

New version of electric saloon replaces the i4 M50; can dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in 3.7sec

28 May 2025

BMW has launched a new range-topping M60 version of the i4 electric saloon with 593bhp – outpunching the petrol-powered M4 CS by a full 50bhp.

Replacing the 537bhp i4 M50, the i4 M60 is priced from £70,910 and can complete the 0-62mph sprint in 3.7sec – down 0.2sec on the old car.

That makes it some £50k cheaper than the blue-blooded M4 CS and almost as quick, trailing the super-coupé by just 0.1sec to 62mph.

The power does, however, bring a significant trade-off in terms of range. Whereas the single-motor, 335bhp i4 eDrive40 is capable of driving 317 miles between charges, the i4 M60 is limited to 269

In addition to rolling out the new range-topper, BMW has updated all versions of the i4 with more energy-efficient silicon-carbide inverters.

Deliveries of the updated i4s will begin this summer. Prices start at £51,280 for the i4 eDrive35 and rise to £59,375 for the i4 eDrive40.

BMW said it will also introduce an eight-year/100,000-mile (160,000km) warranty for the traction battery in all of its electric cars, new or used, purchased from 1 April 2025.

Under this warranty, it will “remedy” any losses of capacity below 70% of the battery’s original capacity at no extra cost to the customer.

Read our review

Car review
bmw i4 review 2023 001 tracking front

BMW i4

For the very first time, BMW targets its spiritual heartland with an all-electric model

