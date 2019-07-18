New BMW 4 Series Coupe spotted with minimal camouflage

Audi A5 rival will arrive in early 2020, packing a range of petrol, diesel and hybrid powertrains
by Greg Kable
18 July 2019

The second-generation BMW 4 Series Coupé has been spied with a reduced level of disguise, giving an early hint of the styling of the new two-door Audi A5 Coupe and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe rival due on sale early next year.

The new BMW model, spied while being loaded on to the back of a truck near the German car maker’s engineering headquarters in Munich, displays a clear family resemblance with the larger 8 Series. It features a pronounced bonnet, heavy curved roofline, angled rear window and a pronounced shoulder-line over the rear wheels.

Alongside the coupé model spied here, BMW is also developing a successor model to the 4 Series Cabriolet featuring a fabric roof in place of the metal structure used by the current generation, as well as a follow-up to the four-door 4 Series Gran Coupe.   

The 4 Series Coupe is based on the latest variant of BMW’s CLAR (cluster architecture) platform. It supports both rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive, though unlike the larger 8 Series, developments such as air suspension and four-wheel steering are not planned to be offered as part of its planned seven-year life cycle.

The engine line-up will be similar to that of the latest 3 Series with an extended range of 2.0-litre four-cylinder and 3.0-litre six-cylinder powerplants to be offered from the outset of sales.

BMW insiders confirm plans for 420i, 430i and M440i xDrive petrol models together with 420d and 430d diesels. There will also be a new 430e plug-in hybrid model, featuring a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and gearbox-mounted electric motor developing a combined 248bhp and 309lb ft.

The 420i, 430i, 420d and 430d, all with standard rear-wheel drive, will be offered with optional xDrive four-wheel drive, which will be standard on the M440 xDrive.

Heading the new line-up will be the second-generation M4, which is set to run a powered-up version of BMW M’s new twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine developing 503bhp and 442lb ft of torque together with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and fully variable four-wheel-drive system in top-of-the-line M4 Competition guise.

