New BMW 4 Series Coupe spotted with minimal camouflage

The second-generation BMW 4 Series Coupé has been spied with a reduced level of disguise, giving an early hint of the styling of the new two-door Audi A5 Coupe and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe rival due on sale early next year.

The new BMW model, spied while being loaded on to the back of a truck near the German car maker’s engineering headquarters in Munich, displays a clear family resemblance with the larger 8 Series. It features a pronounced bonnet, heavy curved roofline, angled rear window and a pronounced shoulder-line over the rear wheels.

Alongside the coupé model spied here, BMW is also developing a successor model to the 4 Series Cabriolet featuring a fabric roof in place of the metal structure used by the current generation, as well as a follow-up to the four-door 4 Series Gran Coupe.

The 4 Series Coupe is based on the latest variant of BMW’s CLAR (cluster architecture) platform. It supports both rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive, though unlike the larger 8 Series, developments such as air suspension and four-wheel steering are not planned to be offered as part of its planned seven-year life cycle.