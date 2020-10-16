BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Bentley Flying Spur V8 makes public debut at Goodwood
New Bentley Flying Spur V8 makes public debut at Goodwood

Eight-cylinder option packs 541bhp and can crack 0-62mph in just 4.1sec
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
16 October 2020

Bentley has introduced a petrol V8 option for its new Flying Spur saloon, following the launch of the top-rung W12 variant earlier this year. 

As with the identically powered version of its Continental GT stablemate, the Flying Spur V8 packs 541bhp and 568lb ft courtesy of the new twin-turbocharged motor. Despite its increased size, the Flying Spur V8 matches the Continental's 198mph top speed and takes just 0.1sec longer to hit 62mph from rest, at 4.1sec. 

Shown for the first time at Goodwood Speedweek, the V8-powered car is said to offer a "more driver-centric experience" than the V12, with Bentley highlighting its "more characterful engine note" and increased range between fuel stops.

It's also said to feel more agile and responsive, tipping the scales at 100kg less than the V12. The V8 model retains dynamic-enhancing systems, such as adaptive air suspension and torque vectoring, as standard and optional extras include electric anti-roll technology and all-wheel steering. 

CO2 emissions are down 17% over the W12 version. Bentley has yet to confirm official figures but we can expect the Flying Spur V8 to emit roughly 280g/km. The V8 is capable of 22mpg on the WLTP combined cycle, making it around 16% more efficient than the W12. 

Four cylinders can be deactivated when cruising at below 3000rpm to reduce fuel consumption, with Bentley claiming that a deactivation time of around 20 milliseconds makes the switch "imperceptible" to drivers and passengers.

The interior is familiar from the existing car and can be specified in four- or five-seat formats. 

Seven colours are available as standard and the car can also be specified with the 'Blackline' trim package, which swaps the chrome exterior trim for darker items. The only clues to its smaller engine are a new wheel design, V8 badges on the wings and a new quad-exit exhaust system. 

The Flying Spur V8 is now available to order, with the first customer deliveries set to take place before 2021. Prices are unconfirmed, but expect the new addition to cost from around £160,000. 

Bentley Continental GT Convertible V8 2020 UK review​

Bentley Bentayga 2020 UK review​

Bentley Flying Spur review

TS7

14 October 2020

...'unleash' the V8, it could easily match the W12 on power output. But then, who'd buy the more expensive version...

abkq

14 October 2020

I feel tempted to get a piece of sandpaper to sand down that heavily pressed crease line from front wing to door, and again from above the rear wheelarch to the back.

iamnotbritishan...

14 October 2020

I wasn't aware that the flying spur had a V12? Where did they source this engine from? Lamborghini?

iamnotbritishan...

14 October 2020

From Jeremy Clarksons recent articles I thought he had ordered a V8 flying spur a while ago?

russ13b

14 October 2020

April fool's joke, are they? Inelegant mess of absolute what the hell, and the Continental is teh same. Remember in Predator, when it reveals it's face to Arnie? That, with a numberplate.

michael knight

15 October 2020
russ13b wrote:

April fool's joke, are they? Inelegant mess of absolute what the hell

 

Yes hadn't noticed that before but they look like some VAG parts-bin vents from the Touran or  Q5. Shameful for a flagship 

Peter Cavellini

16 October 2020

 The now gen of multi millionaire isn't going to cough at the pathetic mpg, and all will be built to the personal whims and desires of the future owners, you can have an opinion on it sure, but, really, it's only the ones that can afford them that matter.

