BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Audi RS Q E-tron is 671bhp range-extender Dakar weapon
UP NEXT
Volvo to give next-generation EVs names rather than numbers

New Audi RS Q E-tron is 671bhp range-extender Dakar weapon

Desert racer's Formula E electric motors are charged by a DTM engine; project will influence road cars
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
23 July 2021

Audi will enter the notorious Dakar Rally in January 2022 with its all-new RS Q E-tron rally-raider, which it refers to as an "electrifying high-tech test laboratory".

With testing underway, Audi has confirmed new details of the aggressively styled electrified off-roader, which will face what project manager Andreas Roos called "the ultimate challenge for an electric drivetrain". 

With up to 500 miles to cover every day for two weeks, the RS Q E-tron needs to have an onboard charging solution, for which Audi has chosen the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine used in its now-retired RS5 DTM racer, which is unconnected to the wheels and serves as a generator for a 50kWh, 370kg battery pack, developed with an unnamed technical partner. 

The petrol engine will spin at “particularly efficient” speeds of between 4500-6000rpm, and is claimed to emit less than 200g/km of CO2 for every kWh of charge gained by the battery. Regenerative braking functionality also features, further boosting EV range when on the move.

An electric motor taken from Audi's 2021 Formula E car, features on each axle, while a third unit serves as an energy converter between the battery and combustion engine. The two axles are not mechanically linked, but torque distribution software plays the same role as a conventional centre differential, helping to save weight and space. 

Total output is pegged at 671bhp, but it remains to be seen whether Dakar officials will impose a power limit for the 2022 race.

Audi aims to be “the first car manufacturer to use an electrified drivetrain in combination with an efficient energy converter to compete for overall victory against conventionally powered competitors in the world’s toughest rally”. 

Stefan Dreyer, development boss for motorsport projects at Audi Sport, promised that learnings from the Dakar project will "flow into future production models", and confirmed that Audi's passenger car development team is involved with the RS Q E-tron.

READ MORE

Prodrive to make road-legal version of its Dakar racer

Audi to leave Formula E, enter electric SUV in 2022 Dakar Rally

New Gemballa Marsien is 740bhp Dakar-ready supercar

Used cars for sale

 Audi E-tron 230kw 50 Quattro 71kwh Technik 5dr Auto
2020
£43,990
5,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Audi E-tron 230kw 50 Quattro 71kwh Technik 5dr Auto
2020
£44,495
12,574miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Audi E-tron 230kw 50 Quattro 71kwh Sport 5dr Auto
2020
£44,980
4,508miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Audi E-tron 230kw 50 Quattro 71kwh Technik 5dr Auto
2020
£44,990
7,562miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Audi E-tron 230kw 50 Quattro 71kwh Technik 5dr Auto
2020
£46,490
6,577miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Audi E-tron 230kw 50 Quattro 71kwh Technik 5dr Auto
2020
£46,790
3,420miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Audi E-tron 230kw 50 Quattro 71kwh Technik 5dr Auto
2020
£46,990
5,400miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Audi E-tron 230kw 50 Quattro 71kwh Technik 5dr Auto
2020
£46,990
4,626miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Audi E-tron 300kw 55 Quattro 95kwh 5dr Auto
2019
£47,000
16,524miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Mazda 6 Kuro corner

Mazda 6 2.0 Skyactiv-G Kuro Edition 2021 UK review

1 Hydundai Tucson PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Tucson Ultimate Plug-in Hybrid 2021 review

1 Land Rover Defender V8 2021 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Defender 90 V8 2021 UK review

1 VW arteon R Shooting Brake 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Arteon R Shooting Brake 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30N DCT 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai i30 N Performance N-DCT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 audi e tron gt 2021 lhd uk first drive review hero front

Audi E-tron GT

Ingolstadt's take on the Taycan combines striking looks with a high-class interior and never feels short of pace

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Mazda 6 Kuro corner

Mazda 6 2.0 Skyactiv-G Kuro Edition 2021 UK review

1 Hydundai Tucson PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Tucson Ultimate Plug-in Hybrid 2021 review

1 Land Rover Defender V8 2021 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Defender 90 V8 2021 UK review

1 VW arteon R Shooting Brake 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Arteon R Shooting Brake 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30N DCT 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai i30 N Performance N-DCT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives