Currently reading: New AUDI E5 Sportback brings 776bhp and 478-mile range
Jaecoo owner Chery to launch third brand in UK to challenge Dacia

New AUDI E5 Sportback brings 776bhp and 478-mile range

First model for China-specific sub-brand revealed with radical look – and no four-ring logo

News
2 mins read
23 April 2025

The AUDI E5 Sportback has been unveiled as the first production model from the German car maker's new China-specific sub-brand, packing up to 776bhp and a range of 478 miles.

Described as having been developed “in China for China”, it is an electric car based on new underpinnings developed in collaboration with MG owner SAIC.

Its design is a faithful translation of the E Concept that was shown last year, diverging almost completely from the design language used by the brand’s previous models. It completely dispenses with the four-ring logo, for example, and is much more minimalist in its surfacing treatment.

It is positioned roughly in line with the combustion-engined Audi A5 but is slightly longer and wider, most likely to meet Chinese-market expectations for interior space.

Inside, a 27in display screen spans the full width of the dashboard. Its software is said to place the critical functions in the top level of its menus at all times, and there is an app store that is accessed using facial recognition technology.

The E5 will be offered with four battery-electric powertrains with outputs of 295bhp, 402bhp, 570bhp and 776bhp. The range-topper has four-wheel drive and is badged Quattro, while the entry-level car uses a single rear-mounted motor.

The most potent version is capable of dispatching 0-62mph in 3.4sec.

AUDI E5 Sportback – rear quarter

A range of up to 478 miles – on China's more lenient Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle – is yielded by the car’s 100kWh battery pack, which is said to be capable of taking on sufficient charge for 230 miles of range in 10 minutes.

The car also majors on autonomous driving capabilities and can take control in both motorway and urban driving. A combination of a roof-mounted lidar box, three long-range radars, 12 ultrasonic sensors and an array of cameras allows it to “predict tricycles and delivery riders like a veteran of Beijing’s hutongs”, Audi claimed.

Production of the E5 Sportback will begin later this year but there are no plans for it to be sold in Europe. It will be followed by a saloon in 2026 and an SUV in 2027, both based on the same platform as the E5.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
rhwilton 9 November 2024

Audi launching a brand called AUDI is one of the funniest things I've read for quite a while. Cheered me up enormously. Now let me read about that new SEAT....

Mikey C 17 April 2025

Will BMW counter with a China only range badged as "bmw"?

catnip 8 November 2024

Dear Audi

Please can we have AUDI's in the UK from now on instead of Audi's.

Thank you

scrap 19 March 2025

I think the new designer is going to go down this road. The Mark Lichte Audis lost their way, becoming more and more fussy and aggressive. 

Cobnapint 8 November 2024
Selling EVs to China is like selling pottery to Stoke-on-Trent.

And for the uninitiated, 435 miles on CLTC means about 285 on planet earth.

Andrew1 9 November 2024

Care to back that claim up with some facts? You know, for us, the uninitiated.

lukeski 10 November 2024

Well looking on a site licrco, they compared testing under CDC and WLTP and cited an example of 389km vs 509Km for the same vehicle. Then looking at WhatCar there testing shows take 20% off WLTP to get to real world range. Which oddly gets you very close to the figues the guy quoted. So i would say his figure is a 'realistic conservative' estimate.

Peter Cavellini 19 March 2025
lukeski wrote:

Well looking on a site licrco, they compared testing under CDC and WLTP and cited an example of 389km vs 509Km for the same vehicle. Then looking at WhatCar there testing shows take 20% off WLTP to get to real world range. Which oddly gets you very close to the figues the guy quoted. So i would say his figure is a 'realistic conservative' estimate.

I've always taken 20% off any quoted figures for vehicles because mr/mrs average is usually below what controlled test figures.

