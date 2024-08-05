New electric Audi models could ditch four-ring badge in China

A new range of electric-powered Audi models to be produced in China for the local market will be sold without the company’s iconic four-ring badge.

The move, claimed to be acknowledged by sources with knowledge of the German firm’s future model activities, comes as Audi prepares to reveal the first of the China-market cars, which are being developed in partnership with SAIC.

News of Audi’s plans to launch China-market models without its traditional four-ring badge was initially reported by Reuters.

Audi declined to comment on the report, though a statement by SAIC said the jointly developed models would be “true Audi with authentic Audi DNA”.