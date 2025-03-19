BACK TO ALL NEWS
New AUDI E5 Sportback to be revealed at Shanghai motor show
New AUDI E5 Sportback to be revealed at Shanghai motor show

Striking new look, 435-mile range, 745bhp and not one four-ring badge: the new AUDI arrives next week

News
Greg KableFelix Page
3 mins read
16 April 2025

The first model to be launched under Audi's Chinese-market sub-brand, AUDI, will be called the E5 Sportback.

The name represents the car's postioning as a battery-electric car (E) in the mid-size segment (5), Audi said, suggesting it may be bookended by an E3 and an E7 in the future. 

Evolved from the bold AUDI E concept shown last year, the new model will be unwrapped at the Shanghai motor show on 25 April as the first of a line of bespoke EVs designed for younger buyers in China.

While similar in size and proportion to the new Audi A5 that was recently launched in Europe, the first AUDI model will be based on a new 800V architecture developed in partnership with joint venture partner SAIC (which owns MG) and completely unrelated to the other models in Audi's global line-up.

Audi bosses suggest the design will be little changed from 2024's show car and production models for the AUDI brand will indeed forego the German marque's historic four-ring logo in a bid to mark them out as differently positioned products. 

The AUDI brand is described as having been developed "in China for China" and will play an important role in catering to explosive demand for EVs in the world's biggest car market - which is currently far outpacing most other regions in which Audi operates.

There are no plans to sell AUDI cars outside China.

Planned to go into production later this year, the E is the first of three new AUDI models, the others being a saloon and an SUV set for introduction in China in 2026 and 2027 atop the same architecture.

The expansion of the joint operations of Audi and SAIC aims to harness the former’s reputation for design and engineering with the latter’s speed-to-market capabilities and local expertise.

Significantly, the first AUDI model was developed in just 18 months - less than half the time of traditional Audi models.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner previously emphasised that the Audi-SAIC partnership provides a foundation for a “new generation of advanced, intelligent vehicles, which will be exclusive to China”.

"The joint platform allows us to address a promising yet demanding segment with state-of-the-art connected vehicles," he said.

At 4870mm long, with a 2950mm wheelbase, 1990mm wide and 1460mm tall, the E is claimed to offer a roomier interior than the similarly sized A5. 

The styling of the E combines flamboyant LED light designs with clean and largely unadorned surfacing, to provide it with a more monolithic appearance than more recent models from the main Audi brand.

Based on the new Advanced Digitalised Platform developed by Audi and SAIC, it features an 800V electrical architecture and a dual-motor drivetrain that delivers a combined 754bhp and up to 590lb ft of torque.

With Quattro four-wheel drive and torque vectoring capability, AUDI claims a 0-62mph time of 3.6sec.

A 100kWh battery also provides the E with a range of more than 435 miles under China’s under CLTC test standards.

Details of the charging rate are yet to be revealed, but the E is claimed to offer a 300km (186-mile) replenishment of energy stores in 10 minutes on a high-powered DC charger.

Other features being touted for the upcoming production version of the E are four-wheel steering and air suspension.

rhwilton 9 November 2024

Audi launching a brand called AUDI is one of the funniest things I've read for quite a while. Cheered me up enormously. Now let me read about that new SEAT....

catnip 8 November 2024

Dear Audi

Please can we have AUDI's in the UK from now on instead of Audi's.

Thank you

scrap 19 March 2025

I think the new designer is going to go down this road. The Mark Lichte Audis lost their way, becoming more and more fussy and aggressive. 

Cobnapint 8 November 2024
Selling EVs to China is like selling pottery to Stoke-on-Trent.

And for the uninitiated, 435 miles on CLTC means about 285 on planet earth.

Andrew1 9 November 2024

Care to back that claim up with some facts? You know, for us, the uninitiated.

lukeski 10 November 2024

Well looking on a site licrco, they compared testing under CDC and WLTP and cited an example of 389km vs 509Km for the same vehicle. Then looking at WhatCar there testing shows take 20% off WLTP to get to real world range. Which oddly gets you very close to the figues the guy quoted. So i would say his figure is a 'realistic conservative' estimate.

Peter Cavellini 19 March 2025
lukeski wrote:

Well looking on a site licrco, they compared testing under CDC and WLTP and cited an example of 389km vs 509Km for the same vehicle. Then looking at WhatCar there testing shows take 20% off WLTP to get to real world range. Which oddly gets you very close to the figues the guy quoted. So i would say his figure is a 'realistic conservative' estimate.

I've always taken 20% off any quoted figures for vehicles because mr/mrs average is usually below what controlled test figures.

