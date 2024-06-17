New Audi E-Tron GT RS is firm's most powerful car with 912bhp

Audi has given its E-tron GT sports saloon a new look and a round of substantial technical updates to bring it into line with its recently upgraded Porsche Taycan sibling.

Many of the changes mirror those on the Porsche, with which the E-tron GT shares its J1 platform, and include significant upgrades to the battery capacity, motor power and DC rapid-charging speed.

Thanks to improved cell chemistry and a more compact cooling system, it has been possible to increase the capacity of the battery from a usable 84kWh to 97kWh while reducing the weight by 9kg. As before, the smaller battery that is available in the Taycan isn’t offered in the E-tron GT.

The same changes have allowed the maximum charging speed to rise from 270kW to a peak of 320kW. However, Audi says it is more significant that the car is able to maintain a charging speed of more than 280kW for much longer, until a roughly 70% state of charge, and in a wider range of temperatures.

For this latest update, Audi has also rejigged the E-tron GT’s model line-up. The entry-level dual-motor version, now with 671bhp, has been renamed the S E-tron GT.

But, more notably, the RS E-tron GT has been bumped to 845bhp and a new RS E-tron GT Performance tops the range with a huge 912bhp. That makes it Audi’s most powerful car yet and enables it to accelerate from 0-62mph in just 2.5sec.

Although the power outputs are very slightly different, these new E-tron GT models largely mirror the Taycan 4S, Turbo and Turbo S, respectively.

There are still no plans for a single-motor version, with Audi citing both a lack of demand and lack of capacity in the Böllinger Höfe factory, which built the R8 until recently.

While the standard E-tron GT and the RS version used to look largely identical, Audi has taken this opportunity to differentiate them further.

As a result, the S E-tron GT now has silver triangular inserts in the front air dam, similar to Audi’s combustion-powered S models.