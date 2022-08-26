Inside story: Audi Sport's innovative production processes

Before the E-tron GT arrived, the line produced around 10 cars a day – it's now closer to 60
Virtual reality was used to test the E-Tron GT's production processes
R8 bodies go to a separate body shop to the E-Tron GT
A light tunnel is used to detect discrepancies in body surfaces using artificial intelligence
Programmed autonomous guided vehicles know the layout of the facility and carry the cars around
