New 2021 Audi Q4 E-tron is premium-focused VW ID 4 sibling

Audi has revealed the production-ready Q4 E-tron before UK deliveries of the electric SUV begin in the second half of 2021.

The Q4 is Audi’s fourth dedicated electric vehicle, following the E-tron, E-tron Sportback and recently unveiled E-tron GT, and it's the first to be based on parent company Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric vehicle platform - as used for the Volkswagen ID 4 and Skoda Enyaq.

The Q4 E-tron is produced in two distinct bodystyles: the standard SUV model places its emphasis on overall practicality, while a sleeker, rakish-roofed Sportback model aims for a more sporting market position.

The production versions retain largely the same design as their respective concepts, with a bluff front end dominated by a blanked-off grille, heavily structured air ducts, angular headlights with LED functionality, a contoured bonnet and deeply etched swage lines above each wheel arch. They are further differentiated by way of a subtly different treatment for the front bumper and grille.

At the rear, the SUV model receives an angled rear screen within an upright tailgate, whereas the Sportback features a shallower liftback-style tailgate similar in design to that of the larger E-tron Sportback. As is customary on each of Audi’s production electric vehicles, both have a wraparound brake light bar with distinctive LED graphics. The wheels vary from 19in to 21in.

At 4590mm long, 1865mm wide and 1613mm tall, the Q4 E-tron SUV is 185mm shorter, 15mm wider and 13mm taller than its Tesla Model Y rival. A 2760mm wheelbase endows it with relatively short overhangs and, in combination with its skateboard-style platform that features a flat floor, an interior that is described by Audi as being among “the longest in its class”. The German car maker puts the drag coefficient of the SUV at 0.28 and the sleeker Sportback at 0.26.

Inside, the two Q4s adopt their own specially designed dashboard and cabin architecture. Key elements include a new steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls, a 10.25in digital instrument display with unique graphics and a standard 10.1in (optional 11.6in) centrally positioned MMI infotainment touch display combined with a 'Hey Audi' voice control function as an option. Customers can choose between three different set-ups: Standard, Virtual and Virtual Plus.