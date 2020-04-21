New Audi A3 saloon gets mild hybrid and coupe looks

Aerodynamics are better than the outgoing model’s thanks to a higher rear end and large diffuser. The car achieves a Cd value of 0.25, 0.04 better than previously. A controllable cooling-air inlet with two electrically actuated louvre modules behind the grille regulates the flow of air according to the situation.

The standout engine is a 148bhp 1.5-litre TFSI petrol unit with 48V mild-hybrid technology, first announced in the A3 Sportback. Available only when paired with Audi’s S tronic seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, it can recover 16bhp during deceleration, supports the engine with up to 37lb ft of torque when driving off and can coast with its engine off for up to 40sec. It promises a 10% improvement in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions as low as 107g/km.

There are two other engine choices at launch: the same 35 TFSI with 148bhp but with a six-speed manual transmission and a 2.0-litre TDI diesel delivering 148bhp and paired with a seven-speed S tronic.

Later, a 114bhp 2.0-litre TDI diesel will arrive alongside a 108bhp 1.0-litre 30 TFSI three-cylinder petrol. The 30 TFSI engine will be available as a 48V mild hybrid in dual-clutch guise. Two plug-in hybrid variants will go on sale further down the line.

Audi claims the new saloon has been tuned to be sporty and “a touch more precise” than the first-generation saloon. This is largely attributed to a new, centralised dynamic handling system that ensures optimal interaction between all components. Alongside the standard set-up, there is a sport suspension option and a suspension with adaptive dampers, which promises a breadth between highly comfortable roll motion and agile handling.

The most dramatic difference for Audi aficionados will be the A3 saloon’s interior. As first seen in the Sportback, Audi has decreased the number of physical controls and ditched its familiar rotary controller in the centre console. For those models with a dual-clutch ’box, there is a new shifter sitting in a black gloss surround. Also in the minimalist centre console is a round, sensory volume controller that reacts to circular finger movements.

There is a 10.25in digital instrument display and a 10.1in infotainment touchscreen is angled slightly towards the driver, while a new climate control unit below it replaces rotary dials with buttons.

The infotainment system, the third-generation MMI Navigation Plus, promises computer power 10 times better than that of its predecessor. Features include up to six user profiles, a wi-fi hotspot, online traffic information and improved natural voice control. For example, ask “Where’s the nearest Italian restaurant?” and the sat-nav system will show those nearby. As well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant will become available soon after launch.