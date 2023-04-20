New all-electric Abarth 500e priced from £34,195 in the UK

Order books for the new Abarth 500e have opened in the UK and prices for the sporty electric supermini start from £34,195, with the first deliveries due in June.

The Abarth 500e is designed to be a performance variant of the Fiat 500 Electric. It represents the Italian sporting brand’s first step into the electric age.

The Abarth 500e arrives in the UK in standard hatchback form and as a convertible 500e variant, which both replace the limited Scorpionissima launch edition that commanded a £38,695 price.

The model made its UK debut at the 2023 Salon Privé event in London earlier this year. It’s claimed by the firm to be the most engaging, responsive and dynamic model it has ever created.

A host of technical upgrades include a more responsive motor, which sends 152bhp and 173lb ft – an increase of 35bhp and 11lb ft over the Fiat – to the front wheels. It draws power from the same 42kWh battery as the car on which it’s based.

This extra kick gives the hot hatch only a 7.0sec 0-62mph time – 2.0sec faster than its sibling and only slightly slower than the petrol-powered 180bhp Abarth 695 (6.7sec).

But Abarth says blistering standing acceleration – a hallmark of electric cars – was not the outright aim. Instead, it has opted for better mid-range power and the new hot EV gets from 12-25mph in just one second and from 25mph-35mph in under 1.5sec (compared with the 695’s 2.5sec).

The Abarth 500e offers a WLTP-tested 164 miles of range on a single charge - a significant drop compared with the Fiat, which is capable of 199 miles.

It retains the Fiat’s 85kW fast-charging speed, so it can be topped up from empty to 80% in 35 minutes.

Three driving modes are available: Turismo, Scorpion Street and Scorpion Track, all of which adjust acceleration and regenerative braking levels.