New 500bhp BMW M4 seen for first time in cabriolet form

BMWs upcoming M4 has been spotted in disguise in convertible form ahead of its release next year.
The new generation of Munich's Mercedes-AMG C63 Cabriolet rival can be seen to sport more athletic body proportions, afforded by the adoption of a new fabric roof.
Replacing the heavy and bulky folding metal hard top arrangement, the fabric top allows better interior packaging, a shorter rear deck and, we expect, a significant weight reduction. Differences between this and the standard 2020 4 Series are familiar, with the return of the blistered wheelarches, bigger intakes and quad exhaust tailpipes.
We already know that the next-generation BMW M3 and M4 due in 2020 will receive a significantly upgraded six-cylinder engine capable of more than 500bhp in its top form.
The flagship model to use this new engine will be a new M4 Gran Coupé (imagined by Autocar above), the first time the four-door coupé has featured a full-fat M variant. The coupe and cabriolet will also return beside the M3 saloon.
Shrub
In the last week...
I have watched episodes of Top Gear and The Grand Tour in which Chris Harris and Jeremy Clarkson have both admitted that hey would have more fun driving on British roads in a Fiesta ST or Polo GTI than any supercar. Says it all, these things are now just status symbols.
Overdrive
Shrub wrote:
I've driven the new Fiesta ST, and believe me, while on the right road it can be a lot of fun, as a daily driver its hard ride soon becomes a real pain in the you know where. This is something gets glossed over in most of the rave reviews of the car. No idea about the Polo GTI though; have driven it yet.
NoPasaran
Shrub wrote:
yep, gullible Shrub, they have "admitted" that...while looking at their AMGs/GT3s/Astons/Lambos in their garages, hehe. :-)
Peter Cavellini
But......
Size matters, in a smaller, more compact vehicle?,yes BMW have the right idea, if you like, supercars are on there way out because three series sized cars and hatchbacks are nearly as fast in day to day driving,on twisty Roads most could keep up or indeed be better than a Supercar.
Peter Cavellini.
Cenuijmu
But how wide will it be
Probably too wide for b roads considering the width of the current m3/m4. It is bound to be even wider.
The M2 seems a better bet, smaller and to me looks just as good and "only" 400+ bhp...
Alpina
Opinions
I am late on this topic but this M4 Gran Coupe render actually looks very cool. The back door is way to far. For most people an estate version of a hatchback is sufficient, if it comes in some GT or Sport guisse is just bonus for the right price. SUVs are on a roll, but when you compare the space and overall expenses (servicing, bigger wheels, weight/MPG) an estate car is a clear winner. Also, do not forget driving dynamics wich is obviously very important today (if you read Car Magazines). Aside my humble opinions, it would be nice to have an M3 (as a second car), or Alpina B3 S Biturbo Estate as the best of two worlds.
Taron12
xxxx
Downsizing
Well straight 6's are pretty cheap to make compared to V6, V8's etc so I wonder how long before Audi starts to deplete the V6 and V8 range and maybe pumping out a straight 6 (if they haven't somehwere already). Hopefully there might be a point where the straight 5 makes a comeback, however unlikely it seems.
Takeitslowly
xxxx wrote:
That's interesting about the 6 cyl engine production costs, do you have the figures to share?.
