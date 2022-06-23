New 2026 Polestar 6 confirmed as 874bhp evolution of O2 concept

When Polestar revealed its jaw-dropping O2 convertible concept earlier this year, CEO Thomas Ingenlath said that it would be “irresponsible” not to launch a production version of the electric drop-top sports car. Following an “overwhelming” consumer response, the firm will now do just that.

Expected in 2026, the production version, which will be called the Polestar 6, will keep the concept’s folding hard-top and use the same bonded aluminium platform as the Polestar 5 grand tourer, which is due a year earlier. It will also share that car’s 800V charging architecture and twin-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain, which produces 874bhp and 663lb ft for a 3.2sec 0-62mph time and a 155mph top speed.

The 6 will arrive as one of just a handful of dedicated two-seat sports EVs due in the coming years from brands including Alpine, Lotus, MG and Porsche, although it looks set to place more of an emphasis on long-distance refinement and luxury.

Polestar will reveal full details over the next four years, but it has already started offering build slots to interested customers. It has also confirmed a run of 500 LA Concept editions of the 6, which will feature the same colour scheme and bespoke 21in wheels as the O2 concept, which made its public debut in June at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

As it is based on an adapted version of the aluminium architecture that has been developed by Polestar’s UK engineering base in Warwickshire for the forthcoming Polestar 5, it should offer comparable “supercar levels” of body stiffness.

The O2 takes design cues from the Precept concept – which previewed the 5 – and Ingenlath said it was developed with two goals: further reinforcing the brand’s image as a “luxury sports brand”, and pushing internal development.