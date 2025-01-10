BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2025 Tesla Model Y revealed with fresh look

World’s best-selling electric car comes in for a revamp to boost its global appeal

10 January 2025

The new 2025 Tesla Model Y has been officially revealed as sales of the updated crossover begin in China.

Codenamed Project Juniper and spotted testing in Europe earlier this month, this facelift for the Model Y comes as Tesla faces intense competition in all global markets. 

Broadly, the upgrades match those made to the Tesla Model 3 last year, and are focused around improving the Model Y's efficiency, refinement and quality. 

The headline change for the world's best-selling electric car is its freshly redesigned exterior, differentiated from the current car by wraparound light bars at the front and rear and subtly reshaped bumpers.

The SUV’s immense commercial success makes it Tesla’s most important asset and the American EV maker will look to leverage it in an attempt to move out of a prolonged dip in sales.

Because the car has not been updated in almost five years, it no longer so obviously offers a usability and performance advantage over its rivals. The SUV’s maximum 331-mile range, for example – seen as a headline attribute at its launch – has now been surpassed by cheaper rivals such as the Skoda Enyaq and Peugeot e-3008.

Tesla says the new look has been conceived to "maximise efficiency, using every kilowatt-hur more effectively", and says new suspension, wheels and tyres will help in this endeavour.

Its drag coefficient is said to have been reduced from 0.23Cd to 0.22Cd, which should boost range and cut wind noise.

2025 Tesla Model Y rear quarter

It's also 47mm longer than the current car, at 4797mm, and 1mm thinner, at 1624mm wide.

Inside, the Model Y follows its saloon sibling in being treated to a subtle refresh of its materials and technology, rather than a wide-reaching overhaul. 

There is now a touchscreen in the rear, for example, and the back seats now fold electrically to increase boot space. The fronts are now ventilated, too, and can be upholstered in new fabrics that "make you relax as if you are floating in space". 

All main controls are hosted in the 15.4in touchscreen on the dash, which runs on updated software for improved response and quality. 

Only the Long-Range All-Wheel Drive and Rear-Wheel Drive variants have been refreshed so far, claiming  up to 447 and 368 miles per charge, respectively. The former gets from 0-62mph in 4.3 seconds while the latter needs 5.9.

Peak charging speed remains at 250kW.

Full UK specifications are expected in the coming weeks as the first cars head to dealers.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

Join the debate

Comments
40
Add a comment…
bol 10 January 2025

Once again, the only free colour is Supremecist White.  

I loved my Model 3, but I'm very glad it went back when it did. I'd rather get the bus than show any support for that arsewipe. 

Oktoberfest 10 January 2025

Lol! I was on a bus yesterday and noted how the fit and finish of the interior was far superior to the Tesla taxi I was last in. 

harf 10 January 2025

At what point do designers start to think that not having a full width light bar is more distinctive? Or has this been styled by marketing?

And I'm no Tesla lover/hater, but those competitors that may have more range typically need a notably larger battery resulting in them weighing >200kg more than the Tesla.

Tesla's efficiency is still class leading, but I'd love to see Lucid try to make a car at this price point and see what they could achieve. 

Chris C 9 January 2025

Tesla is letting itself get left behind by the competition. What a pity. Never mind.

