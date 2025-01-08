BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2025 Skoda Enyaq brings design and interior refresh
New 2025 Skoda Enyaq brings design and interior refresh

Tech Deck face from the Vision 7S concept is applied to Skoda's five-year-old electric SUV

Charlie Martin
News
2 mins read
8 January 2025

The Skoda Enyaq has received a makeover, bringing its styling into line with its new Elroq sibling and upgrading its infotainment system.

The electric SUV gains the new Tech-Deck face that made its debut with the Vision 7S concept car in 2022, comprising a flush-fit plastic panel mimicking a traditional front grille and thin LED daytime running lights.

A Skoda wordmark also replaces the winged arrow logo that has adorned the brand’s cars since 1926.

The new front end is more aerodynamic than before, cutting the car's drag coefficient from 0.257Cd to 0.245Cd in conventional SUV form. The Coupé version has fallen from 0.240Cd to 0.229Cd, just beating the Tesla Model Y’s 0.230Cd.

The reduction in drag nets a small increase in range, boosting the square-backed Enyaq 85's official figure from 358 miles to 359 miles.

As well as grafting on a new face, Skoda has also revised the powertrain line-up for the Enyaq.

The entry-level 50 model which packed a 52kWh battery, 168bhp and a range of 234 miles has been discontinued. The 60, which was axed last year, returns in its place.

This brings a 59kWh (usable capacity) pack and a single rear-mounted 201bhp motor, giving a 0-62mph time of 8.1sec and a range of 268 miles. It can be charged at up to 160kW, allowing a 10-80% refill in 24 minutes.

Skoda Enyaq facelift – SUV and Coupe

The the rear-driven 85 and four-wheel drive 85x remain in the line-up, retaining their previous outputs of 282bhp. The RWD model is the longest-legged, capable of driving 359 miles between charges, compared with 332 miles for the less efficient 4x4.

Both dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in 6.7sec and go on to a top speed of 111mph. Both can be charged at up to 175kW, refilling from 10-80% in 28min.

The Coupé body boosts the range of the 85 to 365 miles and the range of the 85x to 334 miles. 

Skoda has yet to reveal details of a revised vRS range-topper, but it's expected to follow its stablemates in remaining largely the same as before.

Inside, the Enyaq gets a new-look steering wheel, which is now heated as standard, plus a 13in infotainment touchscreen shared with a range of models from across the Volkswagen Group.

Heated front seats and tri-zone climate control have also been made standard.

UK deliveries of the updated Enyaq are set to begin in May. Prices have yet to be announced but are expected to represent a slight increase from the current entry point of £36,970.

