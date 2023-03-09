BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2024 Xpeng G6 launches with 360-mile range for £22,900
UP NEXT
Stellantis Ellesmere Port plant to run on hydrogen from 2028

New 2024 Xpeng G6 launches with 360-mile range for £22,900

Chinese electric SUV is under consideration for UK sales
Greg Kable
News
3 mins read
30 June 2023

The new 2024 Xpeng G6 has launched in China following its public debut at the Shanghai motor show in April.

Set for sale next year in selected European countries, including Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark, the electric-powered Tesla Model Y rival is priced from RMB209,900 (£22,900) for the base single-motor, rear-wheel-drive model, with the more powerful dual-motor, four-wheel-drive model starting at RMB276,900 (£30,200) in China.

Xpeng claims it already holds 35,000 orders for the G6, which comes with the choice of  a 66.0kWh iron-phosphate (LFP) or 87.5kWh lithium ion battery. They provide it with respective ranges of up to 360 and 469 miles on the Chinese Light Duty Passenger Car Test Cycle (CLTC).

Related articles

UK sales of the G6 are under consideration as part of Xpeng's longer-term plans to establish a sales presence here, though the timing for a start to right-hand-drive production is yet to be confirmed.

Other Xpeng models include the G3 mid-sized SUV, P7 and P5 saloons and flagship G9 SUV.

The G6 is the first model to be based on Xpeng's new SEPA 2.0 electric car platform. It brings a series of new developments over the structure that underpins earlier Xpeng Motors models, including a new 800V electrical architecture supporting DC charging at up to 480kW.

Additionally, the G6 will be available with the latest version of the Chinese car maker's XNGP intelligent assisted driving system. It is supported by 31 different sensors, including lidar, millimetre wave radar, ultrasonic sensors, cameras and dual Orin-X microchips – the last claimed to provide 508Tops of computing power for hands-off level-three driving in regions with high precision mapping and where the regulatory framework allows.

Other functions supported by Xpeng's XNGP, which receives augmented reality functions, are intelligent obstacle avoidance, traffic light recognition and automated lane-changing overtaking.

The exterior styling of the new coupé-style crossover adopts the lineage first established with the original G3 and seen on each subsequent Xpeng model. Key elements within the minimalist design include a grille-less front end, a heavily angled tailgate and characteristic cues including full-width front and rear lights and flush door handles.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
peugeot 3008 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot 3008 136 e-DCS6 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Peugeot 3008 136 e-DCS6 Hybrid 2023 first drive
peugeot 508 pse review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot 508 PSE 2023 first drive
Peugeot 508 PSE 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

At 4753mm in length, 1920mm in width and 1650mm in height, the G6 is 3mm longer, 58mm narrower but 26mm taller than the Model Y. The G6 also receives a wheelbase that is just 1mm shorter than the strong-selling Tesla, at 2890mm.

Buyers can choose between wheels ranging from 18in to 20in in diameter.

Xpeng quotes a drag co-efficient of 0.248. For comparison, the Model Y has a Cd of 0.23.

The body structure features integrated front and rear aluminium cast elements – a first for an Xpeng model in a move that is claimed to provide the G6 with a level of rigidity that is 83% higher than its previous models.

Inside, the G6 receives a simple and clean cabin featuring a twin-spoke, oval-shaped steering wheel along with 10.2in and 15.0in infotainment displays featuring Xpeng's Xmart 4.0 operating system and a heat pump-based air conditioning system.

Two rows of seats provide seating for up to five, with the boot offering a nominal 571 litres of capacity and up to 1374 litres with the rear seats folded.

Among the drivetrains, the G6's single-motor, rear-wheel drive system develops 292bhp and 325lb ft of torque, with the dual-motor, four-wheel drive system producing a combined 480bhp and 487lb ft.

Advertisement
Back to top

Full performance claims are yet to be revealed, though Xpeng says the dual-motor, four-wheel-drive model offers a 0-62mph time of 3.9sec.

Xpeng says the new electric architecture and 3C cell lithium-ion battery used by the G6 allows for 186 miles of range in 10min on a high-powered DC charger.

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
peugeot 3008 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot 3008 136 e-DCS6 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Peugeot 3008 136 e-DCS6 Hybrid 2023 first drive
peugeot 508 pse review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot 508 PSE 2023 first drive
Peugeot 508 PSE 2023 first drive

View all latest drives