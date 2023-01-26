New 2024 Peugeot E-3008 brings new i-Cockpit interior

Peugeot has revealed the interior of the new, upcoming Peugeot e-3008, which will arrive later this year with pure-electric power and a totally new look modelled on the brand's radical Inception concept.

Confirmed for a full unveiling in the second half of this year, the 3008 will be the first model in the Peugeot line-up to feature a newly updated i-Cockpit infotainment system.

The new system, which will eventually roll out onto the majority of the Peugeot model range, features a 21in, curved, panoramic display, which stretches from behind the steering wheel to the centre of the dashboard.

There’s also a new digital instrument cluster, ambient LED lighting and a redesigned steering wheel, which controls several of the cabin’s interior functions, replacing traditional buttons.

Elsewhere, the firm's i-Toggle touchpad system also returns, and the gear selector has moved to the dashboard next to the car’s start button.

The e-3008 will be the first car from the brand to sit atop parent company Stellantis's new STLA Medium architecture, which promises a step-change in terms of performance and functionality compared to the legacy PSA Group platforms currently used by Peugeot EVs.

Peugeot said the e-3008 will offer a choice of three powertrains, including a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive option – a first for the brand. It has also promised a range of up to 435 miles from the variant with the largest battery.

An electric version of the larger Peugeot 5008 will follow atop the same platform and likely with the same array of powertrains and batteries.

Peugeot product boss Jerome Micheron promised the new crossovers will be "born EV", meaning they will be designed around their new EV-specific architecture, whereas the brand's current EVs, the Peugeot e-208, Peugeot e-308 and Peugeot e-2008, ride on adapted versions of ICE-car platforms.