New 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT to be revealed on 17 August

The new, hotly anticipated, second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT will be unveiled on 17 August at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance as an old-school, SL-twinned rival to the Porsche 911.

With development handled entirely by the Mercedes-AMG performance division in Affalterbach, it follows soon after the arrival of the closely related seventh-generation Mercedes-AMG SL roadster. The GT will share the bulk of the SL's underpinnings, effectively becoming a hard-top coupé version of that car.

Over the previous car, which launched in 2014, it gets subtle visual differences, including a more rakish rear roofline and a bespoke treatment for the front grille. When it's revealed, unique wheel designs, paint colours and option packs could be introduced to further differentiate the cars.

With the launch set to take place next week, the car will be introduced as the fifth model to have been developed by Mercedes‑AMG itself, after the SLS, the first-generation car, the GT 4‑Door Coupé and the SL.

A limited-edition SL will also be launched at the event, celebrating the German firm's Manufaktur customisation programme, which allows customers to specify their cars with bespoke paint colours and options.

Mercedes-AMG promises the new GT will be an old-school AMG, staying true to many of the brand’s traditional values and something that resonates strongly with enthusiasts. Speculation has only grown since AMG announced the new C192-generation model would be twinned with the latest SL.

So to find out if the 2023 car will be bigger and heavier, have its performance and character bound by ever-stricter emissions regulations and, perhaps, become less focused than the original, Autocar joined AMG’s new CEO, Michael Schiebe, for a ride in a near-finished prototype.

“Before you ask, we’re only going to build it as a coupé,” he said, immediately.