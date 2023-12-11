Mercedes-AMG SL plug-in hybrid arrives with more than 800bhp

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the SL 63 S E Performance as the first hybrid version of its drop-top grand tourer - and the most powerful variant yet.

It's the fifth plug-in hybrid from the AMG performance division and will be one of the fastest convertibles on sale when it lands next year.

It gets broadly the same powertrain set-up as the GT 63 S E Performance and S63 E Performance saloons. Power comes from a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that produces 603bhp on its own. This is paired with a 201bhp electric motor mounted at the rear for a combined output of 804bhp and that jaw-dropping 1047lb ft torque figure.

As a result, it gets a McLaren 750S-baiting 0-62mph time of 2.9sec and a top speed of 196mph, making it only slightly slower than the Ferrari 296 GTS and Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet.

Stopping power comes from carbon-ceramic brakes clamped by bronze-coloured callipers specific to the PHEV.

AMG CEO Michael Schiebe said: "With this unique concept, we offer our customers not only superior performance but also the option of all-electric driving.

"Extensive equipment options and the high-quality materials used also make the SL one of the most exclusive roadsters on the market - a real dream car."

The motor is attached directly to the rear axle and works to boost power under acceleration, when overtaking and getting off the line.

It's connected to a two-speed gearbox that works with the seven-speed automatic gearbox mated to the engine and can send its power to the front wheels when the rears begin to lose grip - a hallmark of the German brand's P3 performance powertrain.

The car also has rear-axle steering as standard to aid both low- and high-speed manoeuvrability.

To aid grip in high-demand situations, a mechanical limited-slip differential is attached to the back axle, above which is mounted a "lightweight, high-performance" 400V battery developed with know-how from the Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 team.