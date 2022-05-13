New 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT tests 800bhp-plus PHEV drivetrain

Mercedes-AMG is developing the second-generation GT with an 800bhp-plus plug-in hybrid drivetrain – and the first prototypes of the petrol-electric super-coupé have been spied testing on the Nürburgring.

Expected to see UK sales during the latter half of 2023, the GT 63 E Performance 4Matic will join the recently introduced Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance 4Matic 4-Door and upcoming SL 63 E Performance 4Matic in a growing line-up of huge-output PHEV models from Mercedes-Benz’s performance car division.

Mercedes-AMG is remaining tight-lipped on details of the new GT model, though its drivetrain is set to draw heavily on that of the GT 63 S E Performance 4Matic 4-Door with a front-mounted twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine and an electric motor sited within the rear axle assembly in combination with a 6.1kWh battery pack.

It remains to be seen whether the two-door coupé will receive the same 831bhp and 1082lb ft as its five-door liftback sibling, though the new range-topping GT model does appear certain to adopt AMG’s fully variable 4Matic+ four-wheel drive system, which is not offered on the existing rear-driven first-generation model.

In the GT 63 E Performance 4Matic 4-Door, the electric motor is tuned to deliver a maximum 201bhp for short bursts of full throttle acceleration, with a milder 94bhp of continuous electric drive available with sufficient battery energy reserves. The overall electric range is put at 7.5 miles.

The so-called P3 system developed by Mercedes-AMG sees the reserves of the combustion engine channelled through a nine-speed MCT Speedshift automatic gearbox to all four wheels. The electric motor, meanwhile, sends drive through a two-speed gearbox directly to the rear wheels.

Overall, the packaging of the electric motor, battery and power electronics add 460kg to the weight of the standard GT 63 S 4Matic 4-Door. Despite the added weight, it is claimed to hit 62mph in just 2.9sec and reach a top speed limited to 190mph.