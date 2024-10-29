BACK TO ALL NEWS
China's Xiaomi claims EV Nurburgring record with 1527bhp SU7 Ultra

Warp-speed super-saloon goes around the Nordschleife faster than the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT

Greg Kable
News
3 mins read
11 June 2025

China’s Xiaomi has shattered the Nürburgring lap record for electric production cars, sending its mega-powered SU7 Ultra saloon around the Green Hell almost three seconds quicker than the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT.

The smartphone giant’s 1527bhp tri-motor super-saloon, equipped with an optional track package, went around the German track in 7min 4.957sec - outpacing the hottest Taycan’s 7min 7.55sec time.

The road-legal version of the SU7 Ultra was only around 20sec slower than the extreme track-only prototype that Xiaomi created last year with support from British engineering firm Prodrive.

With four-wheel drive, it can hit 62mph in 1.98sec and go all the way to 207mph, making it one of the fastest EVs currently on sale anywhere in the world.

Customer deliveries in China started earlier this year, and exports haven't been ruled out. 

The SU7 Ultra is the first recipient of Xiaomi’s HyperEngine V8S electric motor – so named because it has been conceived to deliver power on a level similar to that of a modern-day petrol V8. It's claimed to rev to 27,200rpm.

Each of the rear-mounted V8S motors delivers 570bhp, while the front-mounted V6S motor develops 387bhp. This gives the SU7 Ultra a combined 1527bhp, representing an 863bhp increase over the existing four-wheel-drive SU7.

By comparison, the tri-motor Taycan Turbo GT delivers a combined 1092bhp.

The SU7 Ultra is claimed to accelerate from 0-62 mph in just 1.98sec and 0-124mph in 5.86sec and reach a top speed limited to 207mph. The Taycan Turbo GT delivers respective figures of 2.3sec, 6.4sec and 172mph.

The SU7 Ultra is based on Xiaomi’s Modena EV platform and proprietary 800V electrical architecture, in combination with a CATL Qilin 2.0 battery with an energy capacity of 93.7kWh.

Maximum range on the Chinese CLTC test cycle is quoted at 385 miles.

In a departure from milder versions of the SU7, the range-topping SU7 Ultra adopts Bilstein Evo T1 dampers alongside other chassis changes.

Reining in the SU7 Ultra’s towering performance is an AP Racing brake system. Departing from the Brembo-developed system seen on other SU7 models, it combines 430mm front and 410mm rear carbon ceramic discs with six-pot front and single floating rear calipers.

A prototype version of the SU7 Ultra, featuring a carbonfibre body among other unique developments, has set an officially recognised lap record for four-door saloons at the Nürburgring, achieving a time of 6min 46.874sec in the hands of British racer David Pittard.

The production version features a less extravagant aerodynamic and cooling package than the prototype, with a smaller front splitter, an altered bonnet and a milder-looking carbonfibre rear wing in combination with an active diffuser that tilts through an angle of 16deg for added downforce.

All up, Xiaomi claims 285kg of downforce at the SU7 Ultra’s 207mph top speed.

The firm hasn't provided a definitive weight figure for its latest model but said it tips the scales at under 2400kg.

xxxx 11 June 2025

Fast and a bit of a looker too. No wonder the Ford boss said he wanted to keep one after a very 6 month test drive.

Peter Cavellini 11 June 2025
xxxx wrote:

Fast and a bit of a looker too. No wonder the Ford boss said he wanted to keep one after a very 6 month test drive.

Bit of a Ming-er?

Peter Cavellini 11 June 2025

Broken Pencil comes to mind, how fast is irrelevant on public roads today,if your driving at these speeds you shouldn't have a licence.

jason_recliner 31 October 2024
OK, that's awesome. Wait for the market to cool... holiday home... then 1500kW?!?!?!

