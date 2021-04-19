New 2023 Nissan X-Trail goes hybrid-only and gets 4WD option

The next-generation Nissan X-Trail has been officially detailed in Japan ahead of an expected launch in mainland Europe and the UK early next year.

Shown in full for the first time at the Shanghai motor show last year, the brand's largest European-market SUV once again shares the bulk of its exterior and interior design with the US-market Rogue, which it has followed onto a heavily updated version of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance's CMF-C crossover platform - as used by the Nissan Qashqai.

That means it is offered with Nissan's new E-Power hybrid drivetrain, a system that differs from a conventional hybrid powertrain in that a petrol engine features but is used exclusively to charge a battery, which in turn powers an electric motor connected to the front axle.

Here, the set-up comprises a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a front-mounted electric motor for a total output of 188bhp and has the same 'e-Pedal' one-pedal operational ability as the all-electric Nissan Leaf, offering enhanced efficiency and lower emissions than the range of pure-petrol and diesel engines used by the previous car.

Unlike the Nissan Qashqai E-Power, the X-Trail will also offer Nissan's e-4orce electrified four-wheel drive system, which adds a secondary electric motor on the rear axle to offer a claimed "huge leap in acceleration, cornering and braking performance". As in the electric Nissan Ariya SUV, e-4orce is capable of quickly varying the distribution of torque between the front and rear axles to maximise cornering grip and stability.

The four-wheel-drive car is also equipped with different settings for driving on snow, mud and gravel.

This is the first time Nissan has shown the X-Trail's interior, which is a close match for that of the latest Qashqai, although bespoke features include a pass-through centre console and an array of new colours and materials.