New 2023 Mini Countryman grows to go after Audi Q3
Ford Fiesta axed to make space for new electric cars in Cologne

New 2023 Mini Countryman grows to go after Audi Q3

Electric and petrol options for next-gen Countryman, which bulks up and gets a bold redesign
16 December 2022

The new, second-generation Mini Countryman is a larger and heavily redesigned proposition, which will enter the fiercely fought mid-sized crossover segment in 2023 with a choice of combustion and electric power.

The Mini Countryman will share its FAAR front-driven architecture with the all-new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer and the new BMW X1 crossover, and be built alongside them in Leipzig, Germany. It is set to bring petrol and pure-electric drivetrain options, shunning plug-in hybrid power for its second-generation, while a diesel version will be offered in markets outside the UK. 

The electric car is expected to use a similar drivetrain set-up to its BMW twin, which comes with a motor mounted on axle axle for 4WD, 309bhp and 0-62mph in 5.7sec - which, if replicated, would make the Mini Countryman Electric the brand's most powerful car yet.  

Meanwhile, the pure-combustion car will offer either 168bhp 1.5-litre three-cylinder or 215bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engines, both with 48V mild-hybrid technology.

We got our first look at the hot range-topper late last year. A camouflaged test mule gave itself away with a beefy quad-exit exhaust, sports alloys and prominent rear spoiler. It is not yet confirmed whether the most powerful Countryman will wear the JCW badge traditionally reserved for Mini’s performance models, but the brand has already confirmed its intentions to carry the nameplate through to its electrified product range. 

Importantly, however, FAAR will not be used for Mini's new three-door hatchback, the electric version of which will be built in China as part of a new joint venture between BMW and Great Wall Motors and use a platform supplied by the latter, while the petrol car will be an evolution over the current model and continue to be built in Oxford. 

Crucially, the Countryman will be noticeably bigger than today's car, with early estimates suggesting a 200mm increase in length to provide enhanced load capacity and leg room. Effectively, this increase will bump Mini's crossover into a new segment, moving it away from rivals such as the Toyota CH-R and Nissan Juke, and lining it up against larger, more premium-focused cars like the Audi Q3 and Volvo XC40.  

The Countryman's tenure as Mini's only SUV model is nearly up. It will be joined in dealerships shortly after launch by an all-new electric crossover model built in China by Great Wall Motors, as part of the 'Spotlight' joint venture between the two companies - previewed by the bold Aceman concept. 

manicm 4 November 2021

So it's just another version of the forthcoming X1. But it's not a Mini anymore.

rmcondo 28 October 2021

I find it interesting, not more or less than that, and by no means a criticism, that the the "Minor", to which reference is made, seems to be a more genuine replacement for the Mini of old. The present Mini Hatch, especially in 5 door form, is a modern-day BMC 1100/1300 and, of course, the Countryman is the Maxi. The Clubman is perhaps an evolved 1100/1300 estate car.

The world has changed, so there is room for the 1800/2200/Princess and the 3 Litre, though if it were not so, personally I'd prefer to see them as a Triumph Dolomite and 3000 litre TC.

Issigonis  was obviously a visionary.

bol 28 October 2021

I don't really care how big it gets. I just hope it looks less like a grumpy pig than the current one. 

manicm 4 November 2021
bol wrote:

I don't really care how big it gets. I just hope it looks less like a grumpy pig than the current one. 

It's going to be bigger so it will be a grumpier pig. This is essentially a restyled twin of the new forthcoming X1.

