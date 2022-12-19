BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2023 Hyundai Kona gets EV option and sporty N line trim

Crossover is bulked up with reworked design, ICE and petrol-electric drive and over-the-air updates
18 January 2023

The heavily restyled Hyundai Kona will arrive in March with new technology and ICE, hybrid and EV powertrains to keep it competitive in the saturated crossover market.

Taking influence from the Hyundai Seven concept of 2021, the 2023 Kona features a shark-nose front end adorning a wraparound LED lightbar, or what the Korean firm calls 'Seamless Horizon Lamps'. The forthcoming EV variant will use a visually different pixelated version of this.

The reborn crossover also has a clamshell bonnet, wheelarch cladding and a 19-inch wheel design bespoke to this particular model.

EV variants will use a slightly different front bumper with a skid plate in lieu of the usual radiator grille, while combustion and hybrid cars add contrasting black wheel arch cladding. All cars use active air flaps to enhance aerodynamic efficiency. 

Using the same K3 platform sister brand Kia deploy, customers can expect the ICE variant will be available with a 1.6-litre or naturally-aspirated 2.0-litre petrol engine with 195bhp and 146bhp respectively. The former uses a turbocharger giving it an additional 63lb ft over 132lb ft available in the 2.0-litre engine. 

The hybrid variant pairs the 1.6-litre engine with an electric motor for a combined output of 139bhp and 261lb ft. Kia could not comment on specific details of the electric variant or which powertrains the UK will receive, however we suspect the EV variant will use the same powertrain as the current Kia Niro. 

This means it is likely to use a 64.8kWh battery, allowing for 285 miles of range and a 43-minute charge time from 10-80% when using DC current. This means total power output stands at 201bhp and 188lb ft of torque. With this, expect the Kona to offer a 0-62mph time close to that of the Niro EV’s 7.8sec.

Each variant will have a sporty N line variant which adds deeper front and rear bumpers, twin exhausts on ICE and hybrid cars, silver side skirts and the options of adding a black roof and 19 inch N line alloys. Smaller touches inside will include metal pedals and an N-brand gear lever.

There is currently no word on a full-bore N variant. 

Elsewhere inside, the Kona will feature technology not before seen on rivals, including over-the-air updates that can control functions like the infortainment software and ambient lighting. Wireless charging and NFC central locking for smart phones and watches will also be used. 

Hyundai says the Kona features "best-in-class" space as it is 150mm longer and uses wheelbase extended by 60mm over the current Kona resulting in 77mm more legroom and slightly increased headroom.

These increases provide "maximised living space" and makes it larger inside than the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia Niro, with a wrap-around digital drivers display using two 12.3in displays that also integrate physical buttons for the climate control and heated seats.

With the gear shifter also migrated upward to the steering column, the firm has managed to create additional storage space in the front around the centre console

Foldable second-row seats give way to 723 litres of boot space. This is, however, 433 litres less than the current Kona. 

SangYup Lee, Hyundai's executive vice-president and head of design, said the new Kona has been created to express a “bold and dynamic presence” on the road, adding: “[The] Kona has evolved in every respect to embrace an even wider range of diversity, to become a true lifestyle-supporter.”

While the new Kona comes with radical and futuristic design changes over the current model, changes underneath are expected to be subtler.

Pricing is yet to be revealed, but will likely increase on the current Kona’s £23,625 starting price and push the EV – which currently starts at £32,450 – above the £35,000 mark.

gavsmit 20 December 2022

Very nice.

It will be interesting to see how much the eventual price of the new model leaps from the current overpriced, compromised, long-in-the-tooth version.

 

The Apprentice 20 December 2022
I especially like how it looks ultra modern yet has a sort of grill effect so still looks car-like. I know an EV doesn't need a grill but I don't like the blanking plate bodywork look a lot are doing. I like a vehicle to have a visually defined front and rear.
Andrew1 20 December 2022
True, it looks good. However, I don't like this trend with full width light bars front and rear. They are blinding at night. I get that they help being seen during the day, but maybe they could be dimmed in the dark.
catnip 20 December 2022

Yeah they do cause a lot of glare, particularly on wet roads at this time of year. Car lighting is more about design and, apparently, making a car more distinctive, and sod the oncoming traffic. DRLs and lighting bars don't add anything to the driver's ability to see at night so really should be extinguished.

