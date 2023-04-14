2023 Hyundai Kona priced from £25,725 in the UK

The pricing and specifications for the petrol and hybrid variants of the new Hyundai Kona have been detailed ahead of the model’s launch later this year.

Priced from £25,725, the cheapest Kona receives a turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine – producing 118bhp and provisional CO2 emissions of 131-150g/km – and the Advance trim level. This brings basics including 17in alloy wheels and height-adjustable front seats plus two curved 12.3in screens – one displaying instrumentation and the other an infotainment touchscreen supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring.

N Line trim costs £27,525, which brings sporty styling elements, 18in alloy wheels and a powered tailgate. Inside, it adds a heated steering wheel, ambient lighting and a wireless phone charging pad.

Pay £29,925 and you get an N Line S model, which has Alcantara- and leather-trimmed electrically adjustable seats with heating and ventilation, as well as three-zone climate control and a Bose sound system with seven speakers. It also opens up the option of a more potent 195bhp turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol engine, costing an extra £1800 and matching the 1.0-litre unit for CO2 emissions.

Ultimate trim is the same price as N Line S and provides more subtle styling, full-leather front seats and a sunroof.

Opting for the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox costs an additional £2000, regardless of trim level.

The Kona’s hybrid powertrain produces 139bhp and 101-117g/km of CO2 – although the upper limit of emissions varies depending on the chosen trim level and falls to 110g/km in Advance models. It costs £30,025 in Advance trim, £31,825 in N Line and £34,225 in N Line S and Ultimate. All hybrid models are equipped with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Pricing for the Hyundai Kona EV has yet to be officially detailed but is expected to start around £33,000 – a slight premium compared with the outgoing model. It will be offered with two powertrains: a Standard model with a 154bhp motor and a 48.4kWh battery, and a Long Range model with a 214bhp motor and 65.4kWh battery.