New 2023 Honda ZR-V is hybrid SUV to rival Nissan Qashqai

Stylish Civic-based crossover arrives to plug the gap between HR-V and new, larger CR-V
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
12 May 2023

The all-new Honda ZR-V has arrived in Europe as a Civic-based hybrid crossover to fill the gap between the HR-V and CR-V.

Conceived to rival the Nissan Qashqai, the ZR-V arrives as part of an extensive refresh of Honda's European model line-up. At the same time, the brand has introduced the new e:Ny1 electric crossover and the significantly overhauled, sixth-generation CR-V.

The ZR-V will effectively take the place of the current CR-V in the brand’s European line-up as that model is upsized in its next iteration to better compete with the Skoda Kodiaq and Toyota Highlander.

Related articles

When it lands in dealerships in July, the ZR-V is expected to be priced from around the £40,000 mark - making it a more premium proposition than the Nissan Qashqai E-Power.

Customer deliveries are set to begin towards the end of the year.

Already on sale in the US (where it's badged as the HR-V), the ZR-V has been designed with a focus on attracting younger buyers and as such majors on "sporty and expressive" design cues, enhanced dynamics, practicality and agility.

It will be sold in Europe exclusively as a hybrid, using a 2.0-litre Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder petrol engine and two electric motors - a set-up familiar from the Civic, with which it shares its platform.

With a combined 181bhp and 232lb ft of torque, this powertrain promises what Honda calls "powerful acceleration comparable to a V6 3.0-litre engine", although final performance figures are yet to be revealed.

It emits 130g/km of CO2 and gets an efficiency rating of 50mpg on the WLTP test cycle.

The ZR-V channels its reserves through an e-CVT to the front axle only, with the US-market four-wheel-drive car confirmed as not being available here.

The e-CVT clutches the engine onto the wheels only at high speeds, at one fixed ratio. The rest of the time, the engine spins a generator to make power for the electric motors.

Honda highlighted the new front grille, longer bonnet and "sleek" roofline as features that most obviously set the ZR-V apart from the CR-V.

At 4570mm long and 1840mm wide, it's much closer in size to the outgoing CR-V than the HR-V and is said to offer around 20% more cargo space than its smaller sibling.

10
BearR 23 November 2022

The design is non offensive but not stylish enough to stand out in this crowded market, grill looks like a Maserati 

Zeddy 22 November 2022
"When it eventually arrives in the UK, it's more likely to nudge £30,000, in line with the current CR-V."

Oh, so they're going to charge less than a Civic for a fatter, err, more versatile lifestyle vehicle that the masses cannot seem to get enough of?
Don't think so.

