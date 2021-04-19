BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2022 Nissan X-Trail brings unique ePower tech
Toyota bZ4X concept is brand's first bespoke electric car

New 2022 Nissan X-Trail brings unique ePower tech

Firm's largest SUV will go on sale in Europe next summer, offering Qashqai's innovative electrified powertrain
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
19 April 2021

The next-generation Nissan X-Trail will be offered with the firm's innovative new ePower powertrain technology when it arrives in Europe in summer 2022.

Shown in full for the first time at Shanghai, the brand's largest SUV once again shares the bulk of its exterior and interior design with the US-market Rogue, which it has followed onto a heavily updated version of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance's CMF-C crossover platform - as used by the Qashqai.

The ePower system differs from a conventional hybrid powertrain in that a petrol engine features but is used exclusively to charge a battery, which in turn powers an electric motor connected to the front axle.

In the Qashqai, the set-up comprises a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a front-mounted electric motor for a total output of 188bhp and offers the same 'e-Pedal' one-pedal operational ability as the all-electric Leaf. An identical system will likely feature in the X-Trail, offering enhanced efficiency and lower emissions than the range of pure-petrol and diesel engines used by the current car.

The fourth-generation car will remain available optionally with seven seats, but is said to "remain sufficiently compact for easy parking manoeuvres".

For the Qashqai, the slightly larger latest generation of the CMF-C architecture brings new front suspension and a more responsive steering set-up to enhance dynamic behaviour, and it is likely the X-Trail will largely follow suit. Nissan has confirmed a four-wheel-drive variant will be offered, equipped with different settings for driving on snow, mud and gravel. 

Dimensions and technical details have yet to be revealed, but the new Rogue is 38mm shorter and 5mm lower than its predecessor, so expect similar changes for the X-Trail, alongside a raft of aero-focused new design cues. 

There is no official word on pricing, but expect a premium over the outgoing version's circa-£23,000 entry price.

Read our review

Car review
Nissan X-Trail road test review - hero front

Nissan X-Trail

Can a better-mannered X-Trail challenge others vying for family SUV superiority - including the Hyundai Santa Fe, Skoda Kodiaq and Peugeot 5008?

Read our review
