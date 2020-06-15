New US-market Nissan Rogue revealed, previewing 2021 X-Trail

Mk3 SUV makes safety, comfort and dynamic gains over its predecessor; will be subtly altered for Europe
Felix Page Autocar writer
15 June 2020

Nissan has revealed the third generation of its US-market Rogue SUV, which is expected go on sale in the UK next year with subtle alterations as the new X-Trail.

The Rogue, Nissan’s best-selling SUV, has been re-engineered with a focus on “functionality, flexibility, technology and safety aimed at simply making life easier” and is targeted primarily at young families. 

The model's official unveiling confirms its substantially overhauled styling, first previewed in leaked images earlier this year. The influence of the new, second-generation Juke is clear, with the new Rogue’s front end adopting a more rounded design, new LED headlights and Nissan’s new V-Motion grille. 

The rear end design is more evolutionary, but a reshaped spoiler, new tailgate and double-bubble roof design set the new car apart from its predecessor. 

The Mk3 Rogue is 38mm shorter and sits 5mm lower than its predecessor, with Nissan saying this improves “driving manoeuvrability”. New design features including an active grille shutter, reshaped A-pillars, tyre deflectors and underbody covers have been introduced to bolster the SUV’s aerodynamic efficiency.

The Rogue has moved across to an all-new platform which is said to bring enhanced dynamics alongside a raft of new chassis control technology. The newly introduced Vehicle Motion Control system, for example, monitors braking, steering and accelerator inputs, intervening when necessary in difficult driving situations. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Read our review

Car review
Nissan X-Trail road test review - hero front

Nissan X-Trail

Can a better-mannered X-Trail challenge others vying for family SUV superiority - including the Hyundai Santa Fe, Skoda Kodiaq and Peugeot 5008?

Read our review
Back to top

Front-wheel-drive cars offer three driving modes - Sport, Standard and Eco - while four-wheel-drive models gain Off-road and Snow functions additionally. The optional four-wheel-drive system uses a new electrohydraulically controlled clutch that can control torque application more accurately. 

Just one engine is available in the US from launch: a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol with power bumped up from 168bhp to 179bhp and torque from 175lb ft to 181lb ft. The Europe-bound X-Trail is unlikely to offer this powertrain; it will more likely use evolved versions of the smaller-capacity petrol and diesel units offered in the current car, while ushering in a new hybrid variant. 

Inside is where the Rogue has been most visibly re-engineered, with a so-called Family Hub interior layout that brings enhanced comfort and usability. 

Both rear passenger doors open to 90deg to improve ingress and egress for child seats, which can be installed on either end or the middle of the rear bench, while Nissan has made its Intelligent Key software compatible with the rear doors as well as the front. 

Additional interior upgrades include a new ‘butterfly’-style centre console which makes it easier to pass objects from the front seats to the rear, Nasa-inspired lumbar support seats and an optional Intelligent Climate Control function which can be used to set the cabin temperature before entering the car. 

The Rogue gains Nissan’s new Safety Shield 360 system as standard, which includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blindspot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, high beam assistance and rear automatic emergency braking. 

The Rogue will be sold in the same S, SV and SL trim levels as before but gains a new Platinum range-topper for 2021, equipped as standard with quilted leather seats, a head-up display, ambient lighting, wireless smartphone charging and a Bose sound system. Optional extras across the Rogue range include leather upholstery; heated seats, mirrors and steering wheel; a 360deg camera; remote-folding rear seats and Nissan’s Door-to-Door navigation system. 

A date for the Mk3 X-Trail’s unveiling is yet to be confirmed, but it will likely take place before the end of 2020.

The Toyota RAV4 rival had been set to enter production at Nissan’s Sunderland factory in the UK, but the Japanese firm announced last year that, due mainly to uncertainty surrounding the UK's departure from the EU, it will instead be built in Kyushu, Japan

Read more

New 2020 Qashqai key to Nissan’s three-pronged SUV assault

Nissan X-Trail review

2020 Nissan Qashqai spied testing for the first time​

Advertisement
Back to top
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3

soldi

15 June 2020

Looks like a slightly wonky, much less attractive version of Toyota's RAV4

tuga

15 June 2020

The interior is a huge step forwards, but the exterior is so dated already... I think I actually prefer the current gens design. 

 

Curious to see if they keep the 7-seat version for EU markets ( seeing as it's shorter ). If not, there doesn't seem to be any point on buying this over a Qashqai.

Antony Riley

15 June 2020

Quite like the interior seems a calm and likeable place to be , not too mimilist like many interiors seem to heading.  

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week