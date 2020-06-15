New US-market Nissan Rogue revealed, previewing 2021 X-Trail

Nissan has revealed the third generation of its US-market Rogue SUV, which is expected go on sale in the UK next year with subtle alterations as the new X-Trail.

The Rogue, Nissan’s best-selling SUV, has been re-engineered with a focus on “functionality, flexibility, technology and safety aimed at simply making life easier” and is targeted primarily at young families.

The model's official unveiling confirms its substantially overhauled styling, first previewed in leaked images earlier this year. The influence of the new, second-generation Juke is clear, with the new Rogue’s front end adopting a more rounded design, new LED headlights and Nissan’s new V-Motion grille.

The rear end design is more evolutionary, but a reshaped spoiler, new tailgate and double-bubble roof design set the new car apart from its predecessor.

The Mk3 Rogue is 38mm shorter and sits 5mm lower than its predecessor, with Nissan saying this improves “driving manoeuvrability”. New design features including an active grille shutter, reshaped A-pillars, tyre deflectors and underbody covers have been introduced to bolster the SUV’s aerodynamic efficiency.

The Rogue has moved across to an all-new platform which is said to bring enhanced dynamics alongside a raft of new chassis control technology. The newly introduced Vehicle Motion Control system, for example, monitors braking, steering and accelerator inputs, intervening when necessary in difficult driving situations.