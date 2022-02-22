New 2022 Mazda CX-60: front end of 300bhp PHEV previewed

Mazda is readying for the reveal of its CX-60 on Monday 8 March by releasing an image previewing the exterior of the mid-sized SUV.

The new image shows the Mazda CX60 hidden behind traditional Japanese architecture, with the front end of the car slightly obscured.

Mazda says the design of the CX-60 continues the theme of Japanese principles and the company’s ‘Kodo’ philosophy, as seen throughout other recently-revealed aspects of the car.

The firm claims the CX-60’s exterior design gives the model a “strong personality” and that it represents the Japanese aesthetic principle of ‘less is more’ and ‘Ma,’ a minimalist approach which emphasises the “calm and beauty of empty space.”

Mazda has also introduced a new white exterior paint colour for the model, which it says “highlights the beauty of the model” through contrasting shadows and light.

The firm previously revealed an interior teaser image showing the CX-60’s dashboard centrepiece with soft fabrics. Mazda claims the model’s interior will be a “totally new experience” for both drivers and passengers.