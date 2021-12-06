New 2022 Mazda 2 Hybrid is Toyota Yaris-based supermini

The new Mazda 2 Hybrid is a Toyota Yaris-based supermini that will be sold alongside the current petrol-powered 2.
On sale in the UK from April, it's the first production Mazda to arrive as part of a new electrified vehicle partnership between Toyota and Mazda. It will be built and supplied by Toyota but marketed exclusively as a Mazda model.
The first full hybrid to join Mazda's line-up, it will sit alongside mild-hybrid versions of the 2, 3, CX-30 and CX-5 and will eventually be joined by the brand's first plug-in hybrids, which are due from 2023.
The powertrain is carried over from the Yaris Hybrid, pairing a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine with a single electric motor for a total system output of 114bhp. It will get from 0-62mph in 9.7sec and reach a top speed of 109mph.
The new 2 Hybrid is capable of up to 74mpg on the WLTP combined cycle while emitting between 87g/km and 93g/km of CO2.
Like the Yaris, it starts automatically in EV mode and can be driven with the engine off for short distances at low speeds. It's also equipped with regenerative-braking technology.
While Mazda takes the Yaris as the base for the 2 Hybrid in Europe, Toyota has previously marketed the existing 2 as the Yaris in North America.
Mazda has yet to announce plans to take the existing – and completely unrelated – 2 supermini off sale.
And why is it so hard for Autocar writers to use the word rebadge?
Is Mazda saying that if it looks like a duck, swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, then it's a swan?
Just one question - why? I keep reading that's it's more difficult for manufacturers to make profit on small cars so why not just sell it as a Toyota?