2022 Lexus RX gets redesign, PHEV and new tech

The all-new fourth iteration of the Lexus RX has been completely redesigned inside and out compared with its predecessor and offers the option of plug-in hybrid power for the first time.

The Volvo XC90 rival was Lexus’s most popular vehicle last year, with 221,000 examples sold worldwide, and it has now followed its smaller Lexus NX sibling in swapping over to parent company Toyota’s GA-K platform.

This brings a claimed increase in body rigidity and a low centre of gravity while cutting weight by 90kg from the previous RX, all in the name of improved handling.

Its wheelbase has been extended by 6mm, its roofline lowered by 10mm and its track widened by 15mm at the front and 40mm at the rear, while a refreshed exterior design based on Lexus’s Next Chapter design language emulates the “spindle body” appearance of the new Lexus RZ electric SUV.

Lexus said the RX’s new dimensions give it a “coupé-like feel”, particularly when paired with 21in wheels, and a “confident stance”.

“For the all-new RX, we were determined to keep the Lexus DNA of supreme quality, ride comfort and refinement and elevate the driving experience to the next level, delivering a unique Lexus driving signature,” said company president Koji Sato.

The RX also gets LED headlights with a sleeker design, while range-topping models gain some visual distinction with bespoke designs for the front grille, side skirts and front and rear bumpers.

“First, we created a dynamic exterior design to express a captivating, engaging presence and a solidly planted stance to evoke driving performance. We then refined the proportions to express the elevated driving experience and added new drivetrain technologies like Direct4,” said chief engineer Takaaki Ohno, referring to a torque-vectoring four-wheel drive system.