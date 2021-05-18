Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e 2021 UK review

In fact, a combined power output of 305bhp makes this P300e both the smallest-engined and most powerful version of the Discovery Sport. Not to mention the most frugal: a WLTP rating of 175.5mpg puts it roughly on a par with the cheaper and more sedate Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid, and because we know WLTP PHEV consumption figures are wildly unrealistic, we went for a 40-mile mixed-route jaunt and recorded an average in the high-30s, and that was with the battery running on (metaphorical) fumes. Not bad at all.

Fully charged, the battery should net you 43 miles of engine-off travelling, which is about as good as it gets from any PHEV SUV at the moment. That EV range, however, segment-leading though it may be, is the reason you can only spec a P300e with five seats; with the battery under the boot floor, there simply isn’t room for even a diddy third row. But a lofty passenger called the back bench one of the roomiest rear seats he’d ever sat in, so unless you have a particularly sizeable brood, the compromise on utility is minimal.

Indeed, the cabin in its entirety is a remarkably comfortable and convincingly premium proposition; the slick touch-panel control stack still feels brand new, and all materials feel what you might call 'reassuringly expensive' (as they should, on this £53,565 R-Dynamic SE car). Which brings us to the main change for 2021: the infotainment system.

Land Rover’s new Pivi Pro infotainment system, first seen on the Defender, is now standard fitment from Urban Edition upwards (the entry level makes do with just Pivi), which brings quicker start-up times, over-the-air update functionality, real-time sat-nav and a customisable home screen that provides quick access for your most commonly used functions, all housed in a slick 10in curved screen.

It’s a well-rounded and stylishly rendered platform, and goes some way to making the case for the increasing dominance of touch-based controls, such is the ease of access and intuitiveness.

You can pinch, swipe and shout at it like you would with your smartphone, and unlike the infotainment systems of many rival firms, you’ll find yourself gelling with it in minutes, rather than days. If we were pressed for improvements that could be made, the screen could do with being angled slightly more towards the driver, and we’d be more than happy with fully physical controls for the climate stack, just to minimise eyes-off-the-road time when travelling at speed.