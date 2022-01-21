New 2022 Land Rover Defender 130 tests with range-topping V8

As Land Rover gears up to reveal the largest and most luxurious version of its reborn Defender 4x4, our spy photographers have snapped a test mule sporting an aggressive quad-exit exhaust, which all but confirms the range-topper will get a V8-powered range-topper.

The new Land Rover Defender 130 has been spotted testing several times in the run-up to its reveal – expected to be in the coming months – and patent images have already given a good look at its final design, but this is the first time we've seen strong signs of a V8 model.

Like the existing Land Rover Defender V8 – launched last year in 90 and 110 forms – it will likely get a chassis overhaul from JLR's Special Vehicles division to go with its extra power, but it remains to be seen whether it will use the same 'AJ' 5.0-litre supercharged V8 as those cars, or the BMW-derived twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre unit as used by the new Land Rover Range Rover. The former would mean 518bhp, a 0-62mph time of around 5.5 seconds and a top speed of around 145mph, while the latter would bump power up slightly to 523bhp and could improve pace in line with the most potent Range Rover.

This extended-wheelbase variant will be the third body style in the reborn Defender line-up, positioned as a luxury-oriented flagship to rival the likes of the Audi Q7 and BMW X7 in Europe – and segment stalwarts including the Cadillac Escalade and Jeep Grand Wagoneer in the US.

The model was previously photographed near Land Rover's headquarters in Warwickshire. The two sightings give a close look at the longer car's final styling and an indication of its readiness for production, before sketches posted to the European intellectual property website outed its basic design.

A precise launch date for the range-topping Defender has yet to be confirmed, but prior to the 2019 unveiling of the Defender 90 and Defender 110, a leaked internal presentation confirmed it will arrive in 2022 with eight seats – one more than the current five-door model.