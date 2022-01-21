New 2022 Land Rover Defender 130 tests with range-topping V8

As Land Rover gears up to reveal the largest and most luxurious version of its reborn Defender 4x4, our spy photographers have snapped a test mule sporting an aggressive quad-exit exhaust, which all but confirms the range-topper will get a V8-powered range-topper.
The new Land Rover Defender 130 has been spotted testing several times in the run-up to its reveal – expected to be in the coming months – and patent images have already given a good look at its final design, but this is the first time we've seen strong signs of a V8 model.
Like the existing Land Rover Defender V8 – launched last year in 90 and 110 forms – it will likely get a chassis overhaul from JLR's Special Vehicles division to go with its extra power, but it remains to be seen whether it will use the same 'AJ' 5.0-litre supercharged V8 as those cars, or the BMW-derived twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre unit as used by the new Land Rover Range Rover. The former would mean 518bhp, a 0-62mph time of around 5.5 seconds and a top speed of around 145mph, while the latter would bump power up slightly to 523bhp and could improve pace in line with the most potent Range Rover.
This extended-wheelbase variant will be the third body style in the reborn Defender line-up, positioned as a luxury-oriented flagship to rival the likes of the Audi Q7 and BMW X7 in Europe – and segment stalwarts including the Cadillac Escalade and Jeep Grand Wagoneer in the US.
The model was previously photographed near Land Rover's headquarters in Warwickshire. The two sightings give a close look at the longer car's final styling and an indication of its readiness for production, before sketches posted to the European intellectual property website outed its basic design.
A precise launch date for the range-topping Defender has yet to be confirmed, but prior to the 2019 unveiling of the Defender 90 and Defender 110, a leaked internal presentation confirmed it will arrive in 2022 with eight seats – one more than the current five-door model.
It'll probably do well in other markets around the world, just hope nobody buys it in the UK. Our parking spaces are way too small as it is for the majority of current cars - you'll need two parking spaces for this monster.
Should do well in the US I think, especially as a V8. Here's hoping.