New 2022 Land Rover Defender 130: design revealed in patent

The new Land Rover Defender 130 is being readied for a launch in the coming months, and its final design has been outed in a series of patents filed in the US.
The stretched SUV was previously photographed in Germany in black-and white-camouflage, with black wheels and tinted rear windows - but these new sketches give strong hints at its final design ahead of its reveal.
This extended-wheelbase variant will be the third body style in the reborn Defender line-up, positioned as a luxury-oriented flagship to rival the likes of the Audi Q7 and BMW X7 in Europe – and segment stalwarts including the Cadillac Escalade and Jeep Grand Wagoneer in the US.
The model was previously photographed near Land Rover's headquarters in Warwickshire. The two sightings give a close look at the longer car's final styling and an indication of its readiness for production.
A precise launch date for the range-topping Defender has yet to be confirmed, but prior to the 2019 unveiling of the Defender 90 and Defender 110, a leaked internal presentation confirmed it will arrive in 2022 with eight seats – one more than the current five-door model.
The 130 will be positioned as the "premium explorer" of the Defender range, while the entry-level 90 is the "halo, image icon" and the 110 is the "definitive Defender". It's therefore likely to command a substantial price premium over the other Defender models and be available in top-end trim levels only.
While the original Defender 130 featured an extended wheelbase over the 110, the new car's longer footprint instead comes courtesy of a visibly upsized rear overhang, which takes its total length to 5.1m - 342mm longer than the 110 and 227mm longer than the rival Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
The previously spotted prototype was fitted with Land Rover's new mild-hybridised 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine, which in the Discovery produces 355bhp for a 0-62mph time of 6.5sec.
So the Defender 90 is the "halo image icon" the 110 is the "definitive Defender" and the 130 is the "premium explorer",where do they get this rubbish from? I'd be a little more impressed if JLR spent more time on addressing the problems identified in customer satisfaction surveys rather than producing stuff like this.
The proportions of the rear overhang are all wrong, but then JLR has a long history in this, starting with the 5-door Discovery 2.
Too big. Too heavy. Too expensive. Then again, when was the Defender ever the basis of a vehicle moving the game on...