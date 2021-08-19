New 2022 Land Rover Defender 130: design revealed in patent

The new Land Rover Defender 130 is being readied for a launch in the coming months, and its final design has been outed in a series of patents filed in the US.

The stretched SUV was previously photographed in Germany in black-and white-camouflage, with black wheels and tinted rear windows - but these new sketches give strong hints at its final design ahead of its reveal.

This extended-wheelbase variant will be the third body style in the reborn Defender line-up, positioned as a luxury-oriented flagship to rival the likes of the Audi Q7 and BMW X7 in Europe – and segment stalwarts including the Cadillac Escalade and Jeep Grand Wagoneer in the US.

The model was previously photographed near Land Rover's headquarters in Warwickshire. The two sightings give a close look at the longer car's final styling and an indication of its readiness for production.

A precise launch date for the range-topping Defender has yet to be confirmed, but prior to the 2019 unveiling of the Defender 90 and Defender 110, a leaked internal presentation confirmed it will arrive in 2022 with eight seats – one more than the current five-door model.

The 130 will be positioned as the "premium explorer" of the Defender range, while the entry-level 90 is the "halo, image icon" and the 110 is the "definitive Defender". It's therefore likely to command a substantial price premium over the other Defender models and be available in top-end trim levels only.

While the original Defender 130 featured an extended wheelbase over the 110, the new car's longer footprint instead comes courtesy of a visibly upsized rear overhang, which takes its total length to 5.1m - 342mm longer than the 110 and 227mm longer than the rival Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

The previously spotted prototype was fitted with Land Rover's new mild-hybridised 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine, which in the Discovery produces 355bhp for a 0-62mph time of 6.5sec.