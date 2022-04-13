New 2022 Kia Niro: popular family SUV priced from £27,745

Pricing and specification details have been revealed for the all-new second-generation Kia Niro ahead of their full market launch in the coming months.

Like its precedessor, the new Niro will be available in hybrid, plug-in hybrid forms. The all-electric variant, formerly known as the Kia e-Niro, has been renamed the Niro EV.

Prices start from £27,745 for the hybrid, while plug-in models kick off from £32,775. Each specification level is priced in £2750 increments.

Entry-level 2 models include 16in alloy wheels, dual LED headlights, a reversing camera, rear parking sensors, an 8.0in touchscreen and a towing pack.

Next-step 3 models start from £30,495 for the regular hybrid and £35,525 for the plug-in. Equipment includes 18in alloy wheels, a 10.5in touchscreen, keyless entry, driver lumbar support, heated seats, privacy glass and a wireless mobile phone charger.

Niro models in the range-topping 4 specification are equipped with a head-up display, a 10.25in digital driver's display, a powered tailgate, heated rear seats, a premium Harman Kardon speaker system and memory seats. Prices start from £33,245 for the hybrid and £38,775 for the plug-in variant.

All-electric Kia Niro EV models are priced higher and do not benefit from the government’s £1500 low-emission vehicle grant.

A Niro EV in 2 trim sits on 17in wheels as standard and has an 8.0in touchscreen, a 10.25in digital driver's display, 11kW charging, rear parking sensors and a reversing camera. Prices start from £34,995.

For an additional £2750, Niro EV drivers can select 3 trim, with wireless mobile charging, front parking sensors, 18in wheels, heated seats and privacy glass.

Range-topping 4 Niro EV cars, like the hybrid variants, also benefit from a head-up display, a premium audio system and memory seating for the driver. Prices kick off from £40,495.