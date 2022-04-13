New 2022 Kia Niro: popular family SUV priced from £27,745

Pricing and specification details have been revealed for the all-new second-generation Kia Niro ahead of their full market launch in the coming months.
Like its precedessor, the new Niro will be available in hybrid, plug-in hybrid forms. The all-electric variant, formerly known as the Kia e-Niro, has been renamed the Niro EV.
Prices start from £27,745 for the hybrid, while plug-in models kick off from £32,775. Each specification level is priced in £2750 increments.
Entry-level 2 models include 16in alloy wheels, dual LED headlights, a reversing camera, rear parking sensors, an 8.0in touchscreen and a towing pack.
Next-step 3 models start from £30,495 for the regular hybrid and £35,525 for the plug-in. Equipment includes 18in alloy wheels, a 10.5in touchscreen, keyless entry, driver lumbar support, heated seats, privacy glass and a wireless mobile phone charger.
Niro models in the range-topping 4 specification are equipped with a head-up display, a 10.25in digital driver's display, a powered tailgate, heated rear seats, a premium Harman Kardon speaker system and memory seats. Prices start from £33,245 for the hybrid and £38,775 for the plug-in variant.
All-electric Kia Niro EV models are priced higher and do not benefit from the government’s £1500 low-emission vehicle grant.
A Niro EV in 2 trim sits on 17in wheels as standard and has an 8.0in touchscreen, a 10.25in digital driver's display, 11kW charging, rear parking sensors and a reversing camera. Prices start from £34,995.
For an additional £2750, Niro EV drivers can select 3 trim, with wireless mobile charging, front parking sensors, 18in wheels, heated seats and privacy glass.
Range-topping 4 Niro EV cars, like the hybrid variants, also benefit from a head-up display, a premium audio system and memory seating for the driver. Prices kick off from £40,495.
My current car has just sailed through its MOT on its 7th birthday.
That's the longest I've ever owned a car by some way.
In the past, if an expensive service or an item of maintenance was due, I'd assess buying a new car to avoid some of that cost and have a new car too - but no more.
The prices of even mundane runabouts like this one are now completely insane.
My current car is going to be patched up for as long as it is still possible to do so, and I'll continue to enjoy cheap insurance and annual vehicle excise duty of £30.
So to all the car manufacturers that have rapidly increased their prices stealthily behind finance packages think of this - I would have bought several new cars during the time of owning my current one if you hadn't allowed your prices to become so ridiculously expensive, and I suspect others are doing the same.
Good luck selling your obscenely priced cars when the cost of living crisis bites harder, even on finance when people can't afford to pay their other mortgages any more.
Interesting, the level 2 bev is just over 2k more than the plug-in version. As the bev comes with a big battery and has many other advantages it'll be interesting to see which version the private buyer puts his money on. For me it would be a no brainer, the faster, quieter, simpler, less polluting, far cheaper to run BEV.
White?, when a new model is shown it's nearly always in White, White does most Cars no favours, of course it looks bland, it's White!, in Days gone by they used to show two cars in different colours so the shape could be seen, White puts me off, I prefer brighter Color's like a burnt Orange ( BMW colour name), Red maybe a Green?