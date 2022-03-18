BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2022 BMW i7: 600bhp EV luxury saloon coming today

New i7 will arrive alongside new BMW 7 Series to rival the Mercedes-Benz EQS with iX-based powertrain
Tom Morgan, deputy digital editor
20 April 2022

The all-new 2022 BMW 7 Series will be offered in pure-combustion, plug-in hybrid and, for the first time, pure-electric forms - allowing it to complete with the combustion-powered Mercedes-Benz S-Class as well as the electric EQS.

The new 2022 BMW 7 Series and the all-electric BMW i7 have been revealed - click the links to read all about them. 

Munich's new flagship is described by the manufacturer as "tech magic at its best", and will be equipped with Level 3 autonomous driving functionality from launch later this year. 

BMW has confirmed the new EV will use its fifth-generation eDrive system, which is currently found in the iX electric luxury SUV. It will ride on BMW’s flexible CLAR platform, which is already used for the iX and the i4 electric saloon, as well as ICE models including the latest 2 Series Coupé.

Although powertrain specifics remain under wraps, the dual-motor setup used by the iX xDrive50 produces 516bhp. In this form, the iX is capable of 0-62mph in 4.6sec and an electronically limited 124mph top speed, so the i7 should post broadly similar figures. BMW has confirmed the most powerful version of the 7 Series will be fully electric. 

The iX is available in three forms: xDrive40, xDrive50 and top-rung M60, with the latter packing more than 600bhp, and the i7 is likely to roughly follow suit. The firm estimates a maximum range of 305 miles per charge, based on results in testing. 

Details of the combustion offering are less obvious, given the 7 Series will be the first BMW to use the firm's new generation of engines, developed to comply with Euro 7 emissions regulations likely to be introduced in the coming years. 

While ride comfort remains crucial, BMW also emphasised that driving dynamics will be key to the i7's appeal and help to differentiate it from other upcoming luxury EVs, including the next-generation Audi A8, which was recently previewed by the radical Grandsphere concept.

Despite the camouflage, there's a clear family resemblance to the outgoing 7 Series, which is set to end production next year. There's also a chance the kidney grilles will be more reserved than on other recent BMW models, such as the outlandish XM Concept.

Previous spy images have shown an interior closely mirroring that of the iX, with a prominent central infotainment display and a curved digital instrument cluster. It has now been confirmed that the i7 and 7 Series will be the first production models to come equipped with a new 31.0in 'Theatre Screen' which folds out of the roof to transform the rear seats into "an exclusive, private cinema lounge where passengers can select their personal entertainment programme from a diverse range of streaming offers".

Andrew1 16 March 2022
"While ride comfort remains crucial, BMW also emphasised that driving dynamics will be key to the i7's appeal and help to differentiate it from other upcoming luxury EVs"

Makes sense: while the owner relaxes in the back, the driver has some fun. Oh, wait..

Peter Cavellini 16 March 2022

I thought it looked a safe design, it doesn't look that big,but then there's nothing to compare it to in the images,and yes it's a saloon shape I'm not an admirer of the SUV style, still, we'll see soon enough.

streaky 1 December 2021

I don't know if all that cladding is hiding the usual excess of crease lines and fussy detail that deface most BMWs, but if not, it would appear to be quite elegant even if, as mentioned elsewhere, the overall shape is not perhaps appropriate for an EV.

