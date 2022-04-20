BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2022 BMW 7 Series revealed as larger, more luxurious flagship
UP NEXT
New Lexus RZ 450e launches firm's EV push with 309bhp, 4WD

New 2022 BMW 7 Series revealed as larger, more luxurious flagship

Munich's all-electrified luxury saloon has been re-engineered from the ground up
News
5 mins read
20 April 2022

The seventh incarnation of the BMW 7 Series, set to go on sale in November, has been comprehensively re-engineered as part of efforts to position it more upmarket than it has ever been. It is now significantly larger, more luxurious and more spacious than at any time in its 45-year history.

To give it the visual impact to go with its elevated positioning, BMW has provided its Mercedes-Benz S-Class rival with a bold new exterior design. The new look, driven largely by customer feedback in markets such as China and the US, instantly differentiates the new 7 Series from the sixth-generation model, launched in 2015.

“We wanted to give the new model a more striking appearance,” said Robert Kahlenberg, the 7 Series project director. “Customers in our largest markets are generally younger and demand a more contemporary look than perhaps what we’re used to in Europe, where the average age of buyers is higher.”  

Related articles

Up front, the large grille, consisting of two elements as on all recent BMW models, is even larger than before and comes with BMW’s ‘Iconic Lighting’ treatment, as first brought to the facelifted 8 Series. The separation of the headlamps, with the LED running lights positioned above and the main beams in a separate recess below, add greater presence while providing close visual ties with the recently facelifted BMW X7 – part of a concerted effort by BMW to more obviously link its two luxury cars. 

A three-box silhouette with familiar long-bonnet proportions characterises the overall shape, which features smooth and largely unadorned surfaces throughout. Only two feature lines are evident along the flanks, which have a pronounced shoulder running from the outer tip of the running lights through to the tail-lights. As on the BMW iX, door handles with an internal touchpad and electronic mechanism replace traditional handles.

At the rear, the boot line angles down slightly. The horizontal LED tail-lights, meanwhile, mimic the look of those used by the iX, giving the new 7 Series added visual width. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Voyah FREE 2022 first drive review lead

Voyah Free Range Extender 2022 review

Voyah Free Range Extender 2022 review
1 Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022

Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022 UK review

Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022 UK review
1 Hyundai i30 Fastback DCT N Line 2022 review lead

Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review

Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review
1 Hyundai Kona Electric 2022 UK first drive review lead

Hyundai Kona Electric 39kWh Premium 2022 UK review

Hyundai Kona Electric 39kWh Premium 2022 UK review
1 Maxda MX 5 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK tracking front

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
BMW 7 Series

BMW 7 Series

New-generation luxury saloon is a technological tour de force, but competing luxury saloons like the Mercedes S-Class and Tesla Model S have set a high bar

Read our review
Back to top

Three different M packages add performance-inspired styling cues: M Sport, M Sport Pro and M Performance. There is also a choice of chrome and blackened styling elements, and wheels range from 19in as standard up to optional 22in as part of the M Performance styling package.

The all-electric i7 variant brings its own subtle touches, including a blanked-off grille with a BMW i brand logo as well as decorative elements within the bumpers and sills.

The 7 Series has been extended lengthways by 130mm to 5391mm, its width is increased by 48mm to 1950mm and it is 51mm taller, at 1544mm. It also no longer offers the choice of two wheelbases. Instead, all new 7 Series models have the same 3215mm wheelbase - a 5mm increase on that of the earlier long-wheelbase model. 

The basis for the new 7 Series is BMW’s CLAR platform. It has been heavily reworked for the new model. The carbon core measures brought to the previous generation to save weight have been dropped to make way for a new material mix that includes more traditional steel, aluminium and titanium.  

“We have altered the structure without any loss of rigidity,” said Kahlenberg.

BMW’s flagship four-door will be produced with a range of different drivetrains, including mild-hybrid petrol and diesel as well as a plug-in hybrid and pure-electric units – all powering both axles as standard. Not all are planned to be offered in the UK, though. In fact, BMW has decided to drop petrol engines completely for European markets. They will be indirectly replaced by new petrol-electric plug-in hybrid drivetrains offering electric ranges of over 50 miles.

Advertisement
Back to top

The sole diesel in the line-up, the 740d xDrive, will arrive in April 2023. It has a newly developed version of BMW’s turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six diesel with mild-hybrid assistance and Euro-6D compliance.

With a combined 295bhp and 494lb ft of torque, it is claimed to provide BMW’s four-door flagship with a 0-62mph time of 6.3sec and a top speed limited to 155mph together with combined cycle consumption of between 40.9mpg and 47.9mpg and average CO2 emissions of 157-182g/km.

Also planned for the UK next year are the 750e xDrive and M760e xDrive. The two petrol-electric plug-in hybrids run the latest evolution of BMW’s traditional turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine in combination with a gearbox-mounted electric motor.

Combined outputs are put at 483bhp and 515lb ft for the 750e xDrive and 563bhp and 590lb ft for the M760e xDrive. BMW quotes 0-62mph times of 4.9sec and 4.3sec respectively and a governed 155mph top speed for both models. In combination with a new 18.7kWh battery, the electric range is put at 52-57 miles for the 750e and 50-52 miles for the M760e, with the top speed in electric mode limited to 87mph in each. 

Consumption is put at 235.4-282.5mpg for the 750e and 235.4-256.8mpg for the M760e on the WLTP cycle, with respective average emissions of 25-28g/km and 22-28g/km. Maximum charging capacity has increased from the 3.6kW of the outgoing 7 Series to 7.4kW.

Advertisement
Back to top

Other new 7 Series models, including six-cylinder 735i and 740i models, as well as a V8-powered 760i xDrive, will be sold in other market but there are no plans to offer them in the UK.

Underpinning the new car is an air suspension system with adaptive damping and the ability to raise the ride height by 20mm when required on rough roads. All new 7 Series models also receive the latest version of BMW’s Integral Active Steering, which provides up to 3.5deg of steering angle to the rear wheels. Among the options is Executive Drive Pro – an active roll stabilisation system that uses electric motors to suppress body roll.     

Inside, the 7 Series picks up on developments brought to recent new BMW models, including a curved digital display running BMW’s latest iDrive 8 operating system, as seen in the i4 and iX. It sits atop a newly styled dashboard featuring a full-width light band, housing a 12.3in instrument display and 14.9in infotainment screen. There’s also a new flat-bottom steering wheel.

Between the front seats is a control panel with a gear selector, a traditional rotary iDrive controller and other touch-sensitive controls.

Car Review
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
Read our full road test review
Read more

Among the options is a radical 31.3in, 8K 'cinema' screen. Mounted within the roof, it folds down to offer video streaming via Amazon Fire TV in 16:9, 21:9 and 32:9 formats.

Boot capacity varies according to the driveline. Conventional internal-combustion-engine models get 540 litres, with the plug-in hybrids offering 525 litres and the i7 500 litres. An electrical fold-out towbar is available and the maximum towing capacity is 2100kg.

Used cars for sale

 BMW 7 Series 730d M Sport Exclusive 4dr Auto
2015
£19,900
40,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 7 Series 740li 4dr Auto
2017
£25,999
49,037miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 7 Series 740ld Xdrive M Sport 4dr Auto
2017
£28,499
61,341miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 7 Series 730d Xdrive M Sport 4dr Auto
2018
£29,999
16,124miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 7 Series 730d 4dr Auto
2018
£30,000
36,267miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 7 Series 740d Xdrive M Sport 4dr Auto
2017
£30,000
50,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 7 Series 740d Xdrive M Sport 4dr Auto
2018
£31,350
55,517miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 7 Series 740ld Xdrive 4dr Auto
2017
£32,000
22,380miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 7 Series 730d Xdrive M Sport 4dr Auto
2018
£32,999
40,329miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Voyah FREE 2022 first drive review lead

Voyah Free Range Extender 2022 review

Voyah Free Range Extender 2022 review
1 Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022

Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022 UK review

Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022 UK review
1 Hyundai i30 Fastback DCT N Line 2022 review lead

Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review

Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review
1 Hyundai Kona Electric 2022 UK first drive review lead

Hyundai Kona Electric 39kWh Premium 2022 UK review

Hyundai Kona Electric 39kWh Premium 2022 UK review
1 Maxda MX 5 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK tracking front

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review

View all latest drives