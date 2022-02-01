BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2022 Aston Martin DBX 707 is most powerful luxury SUV

New flagship model boosts DBX’s V8 to 697bhp, upgrades chassis, makes styling sportier
Autocar-Felix-Page
1 February 2022

The new DBX 707 is a significantly uprated performance version of the Aston Martin DBX, with a raft of mechanical upgrades that make it the most powerful luxury SUV from a mainstream manufacturer.

It’s the second addition to the DBX range, positioned as a highly potent and dynamically enhanced alternative to top-rung rivals including the Bentley Bentayga S, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and Range Rover Sport SVR.

Aston CEO Tobias Moers told Autocar that it could ultimately make up 60% of overall DBX sales. "I see the high potential in the marketplace, he said, citing an unnamed rival car "that makes a lot of sales a year" and is "far too comfortable” for DBX 707 buyers.

Chief among the changes is a reworking of the DBX’s Mercedes-AMG-derived twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine, from which Gaydon’s engineers have liberated an additional 155bhp and 148lb ft to take peak outputs to 697bhp (707PS) and 664lb ft. A bespoke tune and the introduction of ball-bearing turbochargers are among the most significant tweaks.

Efficiency isn’t hampered, however: the 707 scored 19.9mpg on the WLTP test.

This power hike, along with the use of a quicker-shifting and more responsive wet-clutch nine-speed automatic gearbox, takes the DBX 707’s 0-62mph time down from 4.5sec to 3.3sec. It therefore just edges its V12-engined Aston Martin DBS grand tourer sibling.

In addition to superior pace, the 707 promises even greater dynamic appeal than the standard DBX, courtesy of uprated air suspension, a retuned power steering system, a strengthened limited-slip differential and carbon-ceramic brake discs (which shave 40.5kg off the unsprung weight).

“Too often this class of car is characterised by a thuggish obsession with brute force,” said Aston Martin engineering boss Drummond Jacoy. “With the DBX 707, our objective was to match immense performance with impeccable control and precision, combined with an authentic sporting character essential in every Aston Martin model.”

The chassis upgrades promise flatter cornering, “tighter management” of vertical movement over bumps and reduced pitching and squatting under braking and acceleration.

Moers suggested that the DBX 707 could go after the SUV lap record at the Nurbürgring, currently held by the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT with a time of 7mins 38.9secs. "We need the high-grip tyres I think, they took a Corsa on the car. We didn’t try a Corsa so far. 

"On the standard Pirelli 23in there is a pretty good grip level. We are not far off that record, but on the standard tyres. So for sure you can imagine we have an ambition. At the end of the day, it’s a tyre test.”

A bespoke styling package marks the 707 out from the standard DBX. A larger grille with a new double-vane mesh pattern is the most obvious differentiator, plus there are redesigned light clusters, air intakes and bumpers, black trim detailing, a new spoiler and larger quad exhausts.

This “overtly sporting” design theme continues in the cabin, where Sport Plus seats are equipped as standard and all the switchgear is finished in dark chrome.

Bespoke to the 707 is a new driving mode selector panel that gives “immediate fingertip control of key dynamic modes”, rather than making the driver negotiate sub-menus in the touchscreen.

Notably, the manual gearbox mode now “holds manual like a sports car”, rather than defaulting back to automatic mode, plus there is a new active exhaust switch that opens the exhaust valves outside of Sport driving mode.

Prices start at £189,000, up from £161,200 for the standard DBX. Deliveries begin early in the second quarter.

martin_66 1 February 2022
I think the exterior is beautiful - just like an Aston Martin should be, and certainly the best looking SUV on sale.

Agree about the front end though - that grille is just massive, as, unfortunately, seems to be the fashion these days. Revenant did a good job of redesigning the front of the Vantage - I'm sure if we ask them nicely they will have a bash at this too!

Symanski 1 February 2022

The nose is *slightly* better, but that's not much of a compliment given the starting position.   The rest of the exterior is the same - needs a once over by a competent designer, obviously not Reichman.

 

Interior we can only see the seats and they seem to have taken inspiration from a cheap tracksuit.

 

And that's all this car is going after - a track sprint with the Urus.   Tobias Moers is doing what he thought was right at AMG.   Just keep adding power to make the car as useless as possible on the roads, the roads we all drive not the 'Ring where only a professional driver could get any speed.

 

Such a missed opportunity to fix the DBX, just like the rest of Reichman designs need fixed.   Until that's done Aston will never reach the potential it deserves.

 

martin_66 1 February 2022

On the one hand I think cars like this are utterly bonkers and pointless.

On the other hand I am just off to buy a ticket for the Euromillions............

 

Symanski 1 February 2022
martin_66 wrote:

On the one hand I think cars like this are utterly bonkers and pointless.

On the other hand I am just off to buy a ticket for the Euromillions............

Me too.

 

Then I'm going to buy the Callum Vanquish.   And for the 4x4, either the New Defender (which is seriously good off-road) or the Range Rover Sport SVR.

 

martin_66 1 February 2022

Good choice with Callum's Vanquish - fabulous machine.  With millions in the bank though, I think I would persuade Aston Martin to make me another Victor (as recently featured on Top Gear).  That for the weekend, this new DBX for the rest of the time, and I would be a very happy chap indeed!

