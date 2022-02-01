New 2022 Aston Martin DBX 707 is most powerful luxury SUV

The new DBX 707 is a significantly uprated performance version of the Aston Martin DBX, with a raft of mechanical upgrades that make it the most powerful luxury SUV from a mainstream manufacturer.

It’s the second addition to the DBX range, positioned as a highly potent and dynamically enhanced alternative to top-rung rivals including the Bentley Bentayga S, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and Range Rover Sport SVR.

Aston CEO Tobias Moers told Autocar that it could ultimately make up 60% of overall DBX sales. "I see the high potential in the marketplace, he said, citing an unnamed rival car "that makes a lot of sales a year" and is "far too comfortable” for DBX 707 buyers.

Chief among the changes is a reworking of the DBX’s Mercedes-AMG-derived twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine, from which Gaydon’s engineers have liberated an additional 155bhp and 148lb ft to take peak outputs to 697bhp (707PS) and 664lb ft. A bespoke tune and the introduction of ball-bearing turbochargers are among the most significant tweaks.

Efficiency isn’t hampered, however: the 707 scored 19.9mpg on the WLTP test.

This power hike, along with the use of a quicker-shifting and more responsive wet-clutch nine-speed automatic gearbox, takes the DBX 707’s 0-62mph time down from 4.5sec to 3.3sec. It therefore just edges its V12-engined Aston Martin DBS grand tourer sibling.

In addition to superior pace, the 707 promises even greater dynamic appeal than the standard DBX, courtesy of uprated air suspension, a retuned power steering system, a strengthened limited-slip differential and carbon-ceramic brake discs (which shave 40.5kg off the unsprung weight).

“Too often this class of car is characterised by a thuggish obsession with brute force,” said Aston Martin engineering boss Drummond Jacoy. “With the DBX 707, our objective was to match immense performance with impeccable control and precision, combined with an authentic sporting character essential in every Aston Martin model.”