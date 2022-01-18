Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

While some parts of the world still get a W12-powered Bentley Bentayga Speed, this was been dropped for Europe with last year’s facelift – slackening demand and tightening emissions standards being the official reasons. Now Bentley has created a junior model that we will be able to buy, the Bentayga S, adding most of the same dynamic tweaks to the V8.

Bad news first: there is no more power. Company insiders say the complexity of homologating different powerplants within Europe precluded the possibility of an output tweak, although the 4.0-litre V8’s peaks of 542bhp and 568lb ft remain impressive enough. On Bentley’s figures, the S’s 4.5sec 0-62mph time and 180mph top speed are just 0.6sec and 10mph off the respective figures for the W12.

Suspension changes from the standard V8 are more significant. Bentley says the dampers are 15% stiffer but that the S has also been given a more dynamic ESC tune in its Sport mode. It also gets the Dynamic Ride system as standard, this being the active set-up that uses 48V motors to counter lean under hard cornering loads by applying torque to the anti-roll bars.

Visually, the S gets the darkened trim of the Bentayga’s optional Blackline package as standard, subtle badging on the doors, a larger rear wing and oval tailpipes – plus 22in alloy wheels as standard. There is also stitched S branding on the seats.