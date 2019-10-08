BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2022 Alfa Romeo Tonale edges closer to full reveal
UP NEXT
New Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 is £450,000 track special

New 2022 Alfa Romeo Tonale edges closer to full reveal

Alfa's second SUV will below the Stelvio and share a PHEV powertrain with the Jeep Renegade
James Attwood, digital editor
News
3 mins read
6 August 2021

Alfa Romeo's new hope for sales success, the Tonale small SUV, has been spotted testing in its final, production-spec bodywork ahead of a launch in 2022. 

As in a series of leaked images a few months ago, the latest shots show the Tonale bears a resemblance to the original Geneva motor show concept, but with a number of changes. At the front, the split between the bonnet and front bumper has grown, accomodating more conventional headlights.

The rear window has grown in size, too, while the tail-lights are thicker. The overall proportions remain the same, however. 

The SUV, which will sit below the Stelvio in the Alfa Romeo range, and which takes its name from another famous Italian mountain pass (this one lower and in the Rhaetian Alps), will be the brand's first car to offer plug-in hybrid technology. ​

The Tonale concept was a surprise unveiling at the Geneva motor show in 2019 and underlines Alfa Romeo's determination to finally hit the 400,000 per annum sales target - up from around 150,000 in 2018 - that it has long coveted, according to European brand boss Roberta Zerbi. The car's launch is widely reported to have been pushed back by three months to early 2022, as Alfa CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato was not satisfied with the performance of the PHEV powertrain option, which is lifted from the Tonale's platform-sharing Jeep Renegade 4XE relation. 

Speaking at the 2019 concept's unveiling, Alfa Romeo Europe boss Roberta Zerbi said: “We expect the Tonale to become our best-selling car. Combined with our other new products, we expect to have a car to suit the needs of around 80% of all European car buyers by 2024, and that puts Alfa in a much stronger position than today.”

Zerbi also claimed back then that the car would reach production with very few changes beyond details such as adding windscreen wipers and switching it from a four to five-seater. “This concept gives a good indication of the production model,” she said. “It is accurate in not just the proportions, but the details, including the telephone dial wheels, the triple headlamps and the dashboard lines.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Kia Ceed GT Line 2021 facelift first drive tracking front

Kia Ceed 1.5 T-GDI GT-Line 2021 review

1 Renault Arkana 2021 UK FD hero front

Renault Arkana 2021 UK review

1 Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK review

1 Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 FD hero front

Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 review

1 Porsche Boxster 25 years edition 2021 uk fd hero front

Porsche Boxster 25 Years 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Alfa Romeo’s first SUV aims to hoist the handling panache of the Giulia saloon

Read our review
Back to top

Instead of a 'Dynamic' drive mode as in previous Alfas, the Tonale features a 'Dual Power' option that makes maximum use of both motors Zerbi did confirm that convention petrol - and likely diesel - engines would be offered in the line-up as well. 

Alfa offered few technical details of the car’s set-up, although reports suggest the Tonale will make use of the Jeep Renegade's platform, meaning front-wheel drive is likely. Zerbi refused to be drawn, saying only: “ “We’re looking at architectures that we have in-house.” 

However, then global Alfa Romeo boss Tim Kuniskis promised that the Tonale ”will embrace our core brand principals: advanced engine technology, electrification, distance proportions and stunning Italian design." He claimed: "We will not launch just another CUV. We will launch a CUV as only Alfa can."

Kuniskis also vowed that the hybrid powertrain would be used to enhance the driving experience, rather than just helping the firm meet CO2 emissions targets. "We've put the driver at the centre, with incredible steering feel," he said. "The Tonale will have a distinct personality and timeless design that evokes the passion of its designers."

The Tonale features styling closely aligned to the larger Stelvio, and the firm says it contains touches referencing previous Alfa models. The concept's 21-inch wheels (which have been obviously downsized for the production car) featured a design inspired by the 33 Stradale, and the firm says the narrow front LED lights reflect the SZ and Brera.

Inside, the Tonale concept made extensive use of leather and Alcantara, with a number of backlit panels. The dashboard features a 12.3-inch digital display screen, with a 10.25-inch central touchscreen. Alfa says that the concept features a new version of its infotainment system, including a new multitasking interface.

READ MORE

Alfa Romeo to revive GTV as an EV in sweeping range renewal​

Alfa Romeo Giulietta taken off sale after 11 years​

Used cars for sale

 Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.2 D 210 Speciale 5dr Auto
2018
£24,833
18,941miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.0 Turbo 280 Speciale 5dr Auto
2018
£26,995
22,484miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.0 Turbo 280 Speciale 5dr Auto
2019
£28,990
11,187miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.2 D 210 Milano 5dr Auto
2019
£30,690
18,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.0 Turbo 280 Milano 5dr Auto
2019
£32,349
10,893miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.2 D 190 Sprint 5dr Auto
2021
£34,997
51miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.2 D 190 Sprint 5dr Auto
2021
£34,997
51miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.2 D 190 Sprint 5dr Auto
2021
£34,997
51miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.2 D 190 Sprint 5dr Auto
2021
£34,997
51miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
28
Add a comment…
xxxx 9 October 2019

400,000 per annum sales target (again)

The side on view is so forgettable it might as well be a Qasquai or Mazda and by 2020 the market would have moved on further.

The 400,000 claim is plain dumb, the MiTO has been dropped, Giulietta is due to be dropped and is selling for pennies, the Giulia sales have bombed and the Stevio is merely surviving.

Alfa are putting their head in the sand and when added to the fact they may well be a SUV only company they deserve their demise.  

Takeitslowly 26 November 2019

xxxx wrote:

xxxx wrote:

The side on view is so forgettable it might as well be a Qasquai or Mazda and by 2020 the market would have moved on further.

The 400,000 claim is plain dumb, the MiTO has been dropped, Giulietta is due to be dropped and is selling for pennies, the Giulia sales have bombed and the Stevio is merely surviving.

Alfa are putting their head in the sand and when added to the fact they may well be a SUV only company they deserve their demise.  

 

Oh really?...zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz  :)

FM8 26 November 2019

Takeitslowly wrote:

Takeitslowly wrote:

xxxx wrote:

The side on view is so forgettable it might as well be a Qasquai or Mazda and by 2020 the market would have moved on further.

The 400,000 claim is plain dumb, the MiTO has been dropped, Giulietta is due to be dropped and is selling for pennies, the Giulia sales have bombed and the Stevio is merely surviving.

Alfa are putting their head in the sand and when added to the fact they may well be a SUV only company they deserve their demise.  

 

Oh really?...zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz  :)

Blimey, you're digging through some old articles.  You must be bored of all that kiddie porn

Cersai Lannister 8 October 2019

Wheely, are you serious?

People want BIGGER WHEELS on here? Surely not, I thought this had a bunch of grown-ups mumbling (along with Autocar's testers) that giant wheels are the root of all evil.

This thing looks rather lovely to me, and coming after the attractive Stelvio that's impressive - especially vs the cheap-looking and ghastly-styled Maser SUV. 

No, these wheels look fine, it's a mid-series model and I want it to be comfortable and not some pimped-up horror on 23" wheels.

mobeldeco 23 March 2019

WILLSON TAIYOKO COAT

Latest Drives

1 Kia Ceed GT Line 2021 facelift first drive tracking front

Kia Ceed 1.5 T-GDI GT-Line 2021 review

1 Renault Arkana 2021 UK FD hero front

Renault Arkana 2021 UK review

1 Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK review

1 Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 FD hero front

Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 review

1 Porsche Boxster 25 years edition 2021 uk fd hero front

Porsche Boxster 25 Years 2021 UK review

View all latest drives