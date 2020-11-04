New 2021 Vauxhall Crossland goes on sale priced from £19k

Vauxhall has detailed UK pricing and specs for its redesigned Crossland, available to order now and priced from £19,060.
The facelift Renault Captur rival starts with entry SE trim, which features automatic LED headlights, 16in wheels, a 7.0in touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and tech such as lane departure warning and speed limit recognition.
Stepping up to SE Nav Premium, from £20,210, brings kit such as front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, an ergonomic driver's seat to boost comfort and the Multimedia Navi Pro infotainment and sat-nav system with an 8.0in touchscreen.
SRI Nav models, from £21,360, gain sporty styling upgrades including 17in wheels and contrasting roof colours, but ditch the parking sensors and camera. Elite spec, from £22,610, retains the parking sensors and camera and adds leather seats (heated in the front) plus a heated wheel. But you'll need to upgrade to Elite Nav, from £23,120, for sat-nav, alongside wireless phone charging and a 180deg rear-view camera.
Top-spec Ultimate Nav models include all the aforementioned kit on Elite Nav but add Alcantara seat trim, keyless entry and start, and silver roof rails. This spec tops the range and is priced from £25,615.
The Crossland can be specified with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine in 82bhp, 108bhp or 128bhp guises and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel motor with 108bhp or 118bhp. The base petrol motor is five speed manual only, whereas all other engines (bar the auto-only higher-powered diesel) can be had with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.
Stop/start functionality is already standard with all powertrains on the current car and consumption ratings can be expected to remain broadly similar: between 45.6mpg and 47.9mpg for the petrol cars, and 55.4mpg to 60.1mpg for the diesels.
The family-oriented Crossland – which follows the Mokka in dropping its ‘X’ suffix – has been restyled three years after it was introduced, joining its larger Mokka sibling in receiving the brand’s new 'Vizor' front end.
Design tweaks are centred here, where LED headlights and Vauxhall’s simplified new brand emblem are brought together with the grille on a single panel.
Join the debate
jagdavey
Congrats to Mark adams & team.
Cogratulations to Mark Adams & his team of designers for doing such a good job on the facelift. The front end is 100% better than the original, a truley fully integrated design. The previous Crossland had that "cheap" looking floating corporate Vauxhall grille just hanging in space. The new car now looks as much a quality product as any VW!!
The Apprentice
yes and not quite
I wouldn't go that far, but agree its a lot more modern design than the old one which let the car down a lot. Sadly still doesn't look 100% right to me, that big plain Black band, needs a little bit more something to my eyes. Back end is really showing the French influence now, quite Peugeotesque.
xxxx
pros and cons
Front end fine but I cant help thinking does it now have a removeable hard top
superstevie
I don't agree with Jagdavey.
I don't agree with Jagdavey. More distinctive, sure, but I don't think it looks good. It clearly has had the new design foisted upon it, and it looks a little akward.
catnip
The Crossland has always
The Crossland has always suffered from looking tall and narrow, estecially from the rear, and I'm not sure this facelift does much about that.
Do they really need this and the Mokka? I suppose its so they can say they're giving the customer so much choice ......
jagdavey
Mokka is the best.
Agree totally, the Mokka is the best car out of the two. Think the Crossland was originally planned to replace the old Mokka which was based on the GM platform. The Crossland does look very narrow from the rear view. Are the Crossland & new Mokka based on the same PSA platform, if so why do they both exist?
Jeremy
That rare thing - a facelift
That rare thing - a facelift that looks better than the original!
Cersai Lannister
Looking good
Isn't it nice to see some sensible comments about a well-executed facelift of this vehicle rather than the usual anti-SUV rants?
Sorry, I'm turning into a certain hyper-poster on these pages by making such a near-rhetorical statement.
They do seem to have nailed this one. It seems like the design community is beginning to fashion SUVs – like they had to learn with hatchbacks – to have a style that's less utilitarian. Bring it on, they are not going away – so we might as well have decent-looking SUVs like this.
FastRenaultFan
I honestly don't remember how it looked at the front before this
Peter Cavellini
It’s nice....enough.
Yeah, it's not bad, shows what eventually in the future a car will look like, no Saloons/estates/ shootingbrakes, just one box designs stuffed full of the latest tech that we really, really need along with all the nannying safety driving aids, they will be nice, this as I said is enough.
Add your comment