New 2021 Vauxhall Crossland goes on sale priced from £19k

Facelifted compact crossover is available to order now, as restyle brings it into line with Mokka and ditches 'X' suffix
4 November 2020

Vauxhall has detailed UK pricing and specs for its redesigned Crossland, available to order now and priced from £19,060.

The facelift Renault Captur rival starts with entry SE trim, which features automatic LED headlights, 16in wheels, a 7.0in touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and tech such as lane departure warning and speed limit recognition.

Stepping up to SE Nav Premium, from £20,210, brings kit such as front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, an ergonomic driver's seat to boost comfort and the Multimedia Navi Pro infotainment and sat-nav system with an 8.0in touchscreen. 

SRI Nav models, from £21,360, gain sporty styling upgrades including 17in wheels and contrasting roof colours, but ditch the parking sensors and camera. Elite spec, from £22,610, retains the parking sensors and camera and adds leather seats (heated in the front) plus a heated wheel. But you'll need to upgrade to Elite Nav, from £23,120, for sat-nav, alongside wireless phone charging and a 180deg rear-view camera. 

Top-spec Ultimate Nav models include all the aforementioned kit on Elite Nav but add Alcantara seat trim, keyless entry and start, and silver roof rails. This spec tops the range and is priced from £25,615. 

The Crossland can be specified with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine in 82bhp, 108bhp or 128bhp guises and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel motor with 108bhp or 118bhp. The base petrol motor is five speed manual only, whereas all other engines (bar the auto-only higher-powered diesel) can be had with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

Stop/start functionality is already standard with all powertrains on the current car and consumption ratings can be expected to remain broadly similar: between 45.6mpg and 47.9mpg for the petrol cars, and 55.4mpg to 60.1mpg for the diesels.

The family-oriented Crossland – which follows the Mokka in dropping its ‘X’ suffix – has been restyled three years after it was introduced, joining its larger Mokka sibling in receiving the brand’s new 'Vizor' front end.

Design tweaks are centred here, where LED headlights and Vauxhall’s simplified new brand emblem are brought together with the grille on a single panel.

Vauxhall Crossland X

Vauxhall Crossland X

Vauxhall's compact crossover aims to carve out a niche independent from the Mokka X. Can the Crossland X succeed?

More subtle updates at the rear include dark-tinted brake lights and a contrasting black bootlid, which is claimed to give the Crossland a wider stance, visually. The model name is now spelled out across the rear of the car, in line with the Mokka, and the brand’s chunky new two-tone alloy wheels are available as an option.

The interior has been left largely unaltered, but Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is now a standard feature and redesigned front seats – approved by the Campaign for Healthier Backs – are said to offer improved comfort and support.

The Crossland’s split folding rear bench is retained and can be slid forward by 150mm to increase boot capacity from 410 to 520 litres or folded flat to provide a maximum of 1255 litres of boot space.

Vauxhall has also tweaked the chassis for “enhanced driving dynamics”, adding new springs and dampers at the front and rear, alongside tweaks to the steering shaft that promise improved handling and steering feel.

10

jagdavey

7 October 2020

Cogratulations to Mark Adams & his team of designers for doing such a good job on the facelift. The front end is 100% better than the original, a truley fully integrated design. The previous Crossland had that "cheap" looking floating corporate Vauxhall grille just hanging in space. The new car now looks as much a quality product as any VW!!

The Apprentice

7 October 2020
jagdavey wrote:

Cogratulations to Mark Adams & his team of designers for doing such a good job on the facelift. The front end is 100% better than the original, a truley fully integrated design. The previous Crossland had that "cheap" looking floating corporate Vauxhall grille just hanging in space. The new car now looks as much a quality product as any VW!!

I wouldn't go that far, but agree its a lot more modern design than the old one which let the car down a lot. Sadly still doesn't look 100% right to me, that big plain Black band, needs a little bit more something to my eyes. Back end is really showing the French influence now, quite Peugeotesque. 

xxxx

7 October 2020

Front end fine but I cant help thinking does it now have a removeable hard top

superstevie

7 October 2020

I don't agree with Jagdavey. More distinctive, sure, but I don't think it looks good. It clearly has had the new design foisted upon it, and it looks a little akward. 

catnip

7 October 2020

The Crossland has always suffered from looking tall and narrow, estecially from the rear, and I'm not sure this facelift does much about that.

Do they really need this and the Mokka? I suppose its so they can say they're giving the customer so much choice ......

jagdavey

7 October 2020

Agree totally, the Mokka is the best car out of the two. Think the Crossland was originally planned to replace the old Mokka which was based on the GM platform. The Crossland does look very narrow from the rear view. Are the Crossland & new Mokka based on the same PSA platform, if so why do they both exist? 

Jeremy

7 October 2020

That rare thing - a facelift that looks better than the original! 

Cersai Lannister

7 October 2020

Isn't it nice to see some sensible comments about a well-executed facelift of this vehicle rather than the usual anti-SUV rants?

Sorry, I'm turning into a certain hyper-poster on these pages by making such a near-rhetorical statement.

They do seem to have nailed this one. It seems like the design community is beginning to fashion SUVs – like they had to learn with hatchbacks – to have a style that's less utilitarian. Bring it on, they are not going away – so we might as well have decent-looking SUVs like this.

FastRenaultFan

7 October 2020
Revamp. It is a very forgettable car the Crossland but I think this will stand out better. I always thought he Mokka was the better of the two. Surly making one of them hybrid or even electric would be a good idea.

Peter Cavellini

4 November 2020

 Yeah, it's not bad, shows what eventually in the future a car will look like, no Saloons/estates/ shootingbrakes, just one box designs stuffed full of the latest tech that we really, really need along with all the nannying safety driving aids, they will be nice, this as I said is enough.

