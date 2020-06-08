New 2021 Seat Ateca facelift to be unveiled this month

Seat has confirmed an updated version of the Ateca will make its debut later this month, and revealed the first official image of the new family SUV.
The Nissan Qashqai rival is due to be unveiled on 15 June, the Spanish maker has confirmed. The new preview picture reveals only the rear end of the car, where we can see the shape is fundamentally the same. However, detail changes are visible, including lightly altered tail-lights and the new, more expressive model badging we first saw on the new Leon.
Limited details for what Seat describes as a "significant refresh" have been released alongside the image. The SUV is said to feature a "new aesthetic both inside the cabin and the exterior design", while safety and connectivity features will increase.
The engine range will be enhanced with claims of improved efficiency, although it's not clear how extensive this will be. A reference point is the similarly priced Leon, which benefits from mild-hybrid versions of Seat's three- and four-cylinder petrol engines with automatic gearboxes.
Earlier prototypes appeared to sport some type of measurement sensors on each wheel - the kind we’ve seen before on prototypes fitted with regenerative braking. Such technology is generally the preserve of a hybrid powertrain, which would fit into the brand’s electrification roll-out.
Although not yet confirmed, it's possible an 'eHybrid' plug-in hybrid version would follow on from the Leon. In the hatchback, a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor, 13kWh battery pack and electric motor combine to produce 201bhp and offer an electric-only range of 38 miles.
Join the debate
The Apprentice
Front end needs more style,
Front end needs more style, its 'VW dull' even its sister the Karoq is a bit more interesting. I don't like the Seat big 'Superman symbol' badge either, its such an ugly logo it would be better as a more discreet bonnet emblem as it does the grill no favours.
xxxx
Front end more style?
Why would they add more style to a disguised prototype?
The Apprentice
xxxx wrote:
erm.. I wasn't talking about the disguised prototype obviously as its ermm..disguised?, I was referring to the model in general. If when the wraps come off the disguised prototype / revised model its better looking then good!
FastRenaultFan
Actually from the outside the SEAT looks better
But the Skoda has the better more modern dash and the SEAT badly needs a new dash.
I don't have a problem with the SEAT badge and never tought of it as ugly. I think badges are better on grills than on bonnets and think all KIA's would look much better if they moved there badge onto there grills. I think the Ateca would look worse with the badge on the bonnet.
ivanm
Hybrid 4x4
Citytiger
So basically
SEAT is giving its SUV the same updates as the rest of the VAG group have got or are going to get, with a few new bits of trim for good measure. Very similar to the treatment Golf 7 got to become the "all new" Golf 8.
Citytiger
Whats even worse
is the photo of the white SEAT being followed by the black Audi shows how similar the designs are, the bonnet could probably be swapped without even trying..
BAJIP
Lynk & Co
The most intersting thing about this update is the appearance of three Lynk & Co SUVs in the pics, one with a nice red roof :)
Add your comment