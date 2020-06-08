New 2021 Seat Ateca facelift to be unveiled this month

Seat has confirmed an updated version of the Ateca will make its debut later this month, and revealed the first official image of the new family SUV.

The Nissan Qashqai rival is due to be unveiled on 15 June, the Spanish maker has confirmed. The new preview picture reveals only the rear end of the car, where we can see the shape is fundamentally the same. However, detail changes are visible, including lightly altered tail-lights and the new, more expressive model badging we first saw on the new Leon.

Limited details for what Seat describes as a "significant refresh" have been released alongside the image. The SUV is said to feature a "new aesthetic both inside the cabin and the exterior design", while safety and connectivity features will increase.

The engine range will be enhanced with claims of improved efficiency, although it's not clear how extensive this will be. A reference point is the similarly priced Leon, which benefits from mild-hybrid versions of Seat's three- and four-cylinder petrol engines with automatic gearboxes.

Earlier prototypes appeared to sport some type of measurement sensors on each wheel - the kind we’ve seen before on prototypes fitted with regenerative braking. Such technology is generally the preserve of a hybrid powertrain, which would fit into the brand’s electrification roll-out.

Although not yet confirmed, it's possible an 'eHybrid' plug-in hybrid version would follow on from the Leon. In the hatchback, a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor, 13kWh battery pack and electric motor combine to produce 201bhp and offer an electric-only range of 38 miles.