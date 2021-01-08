New 2021 Range Rover: long-wheelbase prototype spotted

Land Rover is well into the development of its new, fifth-generation Range Rover flagship - and prototypes for the largest, long-wheelbase version have entered the final stages of on-road testing.

Images submitted to Autocar by reader Mohammed Rajak show a pair of camouflaged test mules running around the Highlands, one of which towing a trailer, likely for powertrain telemetry purposes.

Numerous prototypes of the luxury SUV have been seen in varying levels of disguise testing across the UK and Europe over the last year or so. Earlier this year, a photographer managed to get closer to one than anybody managed previously, grabbing a look at the prototype's partly disguised innards.

Although we can't make out the overall cabin design, a few clues can be gleaned from the two images showing different angles. The first is a central touchscreen - that appears to be production-spec - which sits proud of the dash centre and is significantly larger than before. It also appears to be running a further developed version of Jaguar Land Rover's latest Pivi Pro operating system. There doesn't appear to be a separate display for climate functions below it like today's car, either.

A familiar digital dial display is visible, too, though other elements of this prototype's cabin are either covered up or unfinished. We can see a gearlever borrowed from Jaguar's recently updated model range, but there's no indication of it being for production. Haptic feedback controls can be seen on the steering wheel, too.

Heavy camouflage continues to hide key elements of the Range Rover's exterior design. However, we know the overall shape will be evolutionary, while it's possible to make out a new design for the headlights, indicators and daytime running lights.

Earlier mules sported a quad-exit exhaust, suggesting they packed the range-topping V8 engine option, which for the fifth-generation car will be a 4.4-litre turbocharged unit borrowed from BMW.

One image (below) shows off the rear-wheel steering system that will make its debut on the new Range Rover. It's not yet known which variants will receive the system, but it gives clues as to the flexibility of the car's new MLA architecture.