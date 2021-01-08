BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2021 Range Rover: long-wheelbase prototype spotted
UP NEXT
Edinburgh set to implement low-emission zone in 2022

New 2021 Range Rover: long-wheelbase prototype spotted

Fifth-generation Range Rover is nearing unveiling, and new shots show the largest variant on the road
Autocar
News
3 mins read
14 June 2021

Land Rover is well into the development of its new, fifth-generation Range Rover flagship - and prototypes for the largest, long-wheelbase version have entered the final stages of on-road testing.

Images submitted to Autocar by reader Mohammed Rajak show a pair of camouflaged test mules running around the Highlands, one of which towing a trailer, likely for powertrain telemetry purposes.

Numerous prototypes of the luxury SUV have been seen in varying levels of disguise testing across the UK and Europe over the last year or so. Earlier this year, a photographer managed to get closer to one than anybody managed previously, grabbing a look at the prototype's partly disguised innards. 

Although we can't make out the overall cabin design, a few clues can be gleaned from the two images showing different angles. The first is a central touchscreen - that appears to be production-spec - which sits proud of the dash centre and is significantly larger than before. It also appears to be running a further developed version of Jaguar Land Rover's latest Pivi Pro operating system. There doesn't appear to be a separate display for climate functions below it like today's car, either. 

A familiar digital dial display is visible, too, though other elements of this prototype's cabin are either covered up or unfinished. We can see a gearlever borrowed from Jaguar's recently updated model range, but there's no indication of it being for production. Haptic feedback controls can be seen on the steering wheel, too.

Heavy camouflage continues to hide key elements of the Range Rover's exterior design. However, we know the overall shape will be evolutionary, while it's possible to make out a new design for the headlights, indicators and daytime running lights.

Earlier mules sported a quad-exit exhaust, suggesting they packed the range-topping V8 engine option, which for the fifth-generation car will be a 4.4-litre turbocharged unit borrowed from BMW.

One image (below) shows off the rear-wheel steering system that will make its debut on the new Range Rover. It's not yet known which variants will receive the system, but it gives clues as to the flexibility of the car's new MLA architecture. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Skoda Enyaq 2021 UK FD hero front

Skoda Enyaq iV 60 Suite 2021 UK review

1 Everrati Porsche 964 2021 UK FD hero front

Everrati Porsche 964 Signature 2021 UK review

1 Genesis GV80 2021 UK FD hero front

Genesis GV80 2021 UK review

1 Audi Q7 TFSIe 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi Q7 55 TFSIe 2021 UK review

1 Genesis G80 2021 UK FD hero front

Genesis G80 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Land Rover Range Rover review hero front

Range Rover

The fourth-generation Range Rover is here to be judged as a luxury car as much as it is a 4x4

Read our review
Back to top

Previously, the shorter, standard Range Rover was caught on video at the Nürburgring, being pushed to its limits during the usual manufacturer pool, where makers bring prototypes of all shapes and sizes to be put through their paces. 

Featuring a wider stance aided by what looks like a more pronounced shoulder line, wider wheel arches and an imposing front end, the new SUV appears to balance a styling evolution with the tradition that customers expect. 

We can also see that Land Rover has chosen to stick with classic-style door handles rather than the flush-fitting items used on the Velar. At the rear, the shape of the bootlid appears to show that the beloved split-tailgate design is retained. 

JLR is also apparently benchmarking the new model against a Mercedes-Maybach GLS, one of its prime competitors along with the BMW X7.

The company’s new flagship will replace the current Range Rover, which was launched in 2012, and should give JLR a much-needed high-profit-margin boost just as it embarks on its wide-reaching Reimagine transformation programme under new boss Thierry Bolloré.

It’s based on the latest-generation MLA platform, which offers the flexibility of accommodating internal combustion engines, plug-in hybrid systems and full battery electric powertrains. You can read our full 2021 Range Rover scoop for more information. 

READ MORE

50 years of Range Rover: Mk1 prototype meets latest generation

Land Rover Range Rover review (2020)

Land Rover Defender 110 D240 S UK review

Used cars for sale

 Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 Sdv8 Vogue 4dr Auto
2014
£29,995
56,005miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 Tdv6 Vogue Se 4dr Auto
2015
£34,000
70,881miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 Sdv8 Autobiography 4dr Auto
2014
£34,600
66,298miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 Sdv8 Autobiography 4dr Auto
2014
£36,844
61,804miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 Tdv6 Autobiography 4dr Auto
2015
£36,995
65,344miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 Sdv8 Vogue Se 4dr Auto
2015
£37,990
42,411miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 Sdv8 Autobiography 4dr Auto
2014
£38,000
67,573miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 Tdv6 Vogue 4dr Auto
2017
£38,398
78,362miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 Sdv8 Autobiography 4dr Auto
2014
£38,495
50,762miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
38
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 14 June 2021

It isn't really an off roader now, there far to many fine leathers and expensive Wood decor and soft deep pile carpet, not exactly a hose out interior for a Car that has the potential to go over most terrain is it?

Paul Dalgarno 8 January 2021

Oooh, another extended JLR product reveal in Autocar. Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water - Defender becomes Range Rover. 

Highline2.0 8 January 2021
More reductive (re boring) styling. I remember when BMW used to get hammered for the old 'same sausage different lengths' designs.

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Skoda Enyaq 2021 UK FD hero front

Skoda Enyaq iV 60 Suite 2021 UK review

1 Everrati Porsche 964 2021 UK FD hero front

Everrati Porsche 964 Signature 2021 UK review

1 Genesis GV80 2021 UK FD hero front

Genesis GV80 2021 UK review

1 Audi Q7 TFSIe 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi Q7 55 TFSIe 2021 UK review

1 Genesis G80 2021 UK FD hero front

Genesis G80 2021 UK review

View all latest drives