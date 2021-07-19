BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2021 Porsche Macan revealed with power hike
UP NEXT
New 2022 Kia Niro to bring fresh design, overhauled interior

New 2021 Porsche Macan revealed with power hike

Facelift for Porsche SUV line-up also includes revised looks and overhauled interior
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
3 mins read
19 July 2021

Porsche has updated its Macan for a second time ahead of launching the largely unrelated new electric Macan next year.

The SUV has been treated to performance enhancements, styling tweaks and an entirely overhauled cabin to keep it fresh until the end of its life.

The standard Macan, the S and the GTS are now all more powerful than previously (the Turbo has been discontinued). The entry-level Macan keeps its 2.0-litre turbo four, but with a boost from 241bhp to 261bhp, while the Macan S has swapped its 3.0-litre V6 for a 2.9-litre V6 that pushes out 26bhp more, at 375bhp. Both also receive slight torque uplifts and therefore reductions in their 0-62mph sprint times.

Meanwhile, the Macan GTS has had its 2.9-litre V6 tuned to almost exactly match the output of the old Macan Turbo, at 434bhp and 405lb ft. Porsche says it can sprint from 0-62mph in 4.3sec and reach a top speed of 169mph.

As before, the GTS’s focus is on dynamic performance, so it gets torque vectoring, a 10mm suspension drop and stiffer air springs at each end in pursuit of quicker turn-in response and improved stability.

Subtle styling changes across the line-up, including a reshaped front grille, a revised rear diffuser, new standard- fit LED headlights and larger wheels (available in seven new designs) ranging from 19-21in, differentiate the updated Macan from the outgoing car.

The GTS variant follows Porsche tradition in gaining an array of black trim elements and a bespoke rear diffuser.

The visual refresh is most pronounced inside, however, where a redesigned centre console and control stack bring the Macan into line with its larger sibling, the Cayenne, and the newer Panamera fastback.

The most obvious change is the removal of the physical buttons and switches that ran the length of the centre console, either side of the gear selector. They have been replaced by touch-sensitive, illuminating haptic icons that, together with a smaller gear selector, make for a cleaner and less cluttered set-up.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 VW arteon R Shooting Brake 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Arteon R Shooting Brake 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30N DCT 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai i30 N Performance N-DCT 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Bayon 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Bayon 2021 UK review

1 VW ID 3 Tour Pro S 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen ID 3 Tour Pro S 2021 UK review

1 Rover Defender PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Defender P400e 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Porsche Macan 2019

Porsche Macan

Updated version of dynamic SUV doesn't escape every tell-tale of age, but secures its status as outstanding driver's pick without breaking a sweat

Read our review
Back to top

The 10.9in infotainment display remains and, while there is no confirmation, it is expected to be upgraded to Porsche’s sixth-generation infotainment software platform while the Macan remains on sale in its current form.

Elsewhere, a host of new personalisation options “significantly expand the design freedom” for the Mercedes-Benz GLC rival. The seat stitching can now be specified in a range of bright colours from Porsche’s current portfolio and the analogue clock in the centre of the dashboard, previously included as part of the optional Sport Chrono package, is now standard on all models.

The Macan continues to play a vital role in the evolving Porsche portfolio, having sold 600,000 units since its 2014 launch, of which some 480,000 went to new customers.

The new models are available to order priced from £47,780 for the Macan, £53,300 for the Macan S and £64,770 for the Macan GTS. First deliveries are anticipated from October.

READ MORE

First drive: 2021 Porsche Macan GTS prototype review

2023 Porsche Macan EV: latest images show interior design

New 2023 Porsche Macan EV shown testing in official images

Used cars for sale

 Porsche Macan S Diesel 5dr Pdk
2015
£28,990
67,807miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Macan S Diesel 5dr Pdk
2015
£30,995
46,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Macan S Diesel 5dr Pdk
2015
£32,995
52,484miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Macan S Diesel 5dr Pdk
2015
£32,999
48,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Macan S Diesel 5dr Pdk
2015
£36,995
30,342miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Macan [252] 5dr Pdk
2016
£38,995
32,093miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Macan S Diesel 5dr Pdk
2016
£39,950
36,329miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Macan S 5dr Pdk
2017
£41,895
23,987miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Macan S Diesel 5dr Pdk
2017
£41,995
35,417miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 VW arteon R Shooting Brake 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Arteon R Shooting Brake 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30N DCT 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai i30 N Performance N-DCT 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Bayon 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Bayon 2021 UK review

1 VW ID 3 Tour Pro S 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen ID 3 Tour Pro S 2021 UK review

1 Rover Defender PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Defender P400e 2021 UK review

View all latest drives