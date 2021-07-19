New 2021 Porsche Macan revealed with power hike

Porsche has updated its Macan for a second time ahead of launching the largely unrelated new electric Macan next year.

The SUV has been treated to performance enhancements, styling tweaks and an entirely overhauled cabin to keep it fresh until the end of its life.

The standard Macan, the S and the GTS are now all more powerful than previously (the Turbo has been discontinued). The entry-level Macan keeps its 2.0-litre turbo four, but with a boost from 241bhp to 261bhp, while the Macan S has swapped its 3.0-litre V6 for a 2.9-litre V6 that pushes out 26bhp more, at 375bhp. Both also receive slight torque uplifts and therefore reductions in their 0-62mph sprint times.

Meanwhile, the Macan GTS has had its 2.9-litre V6 tuned to almost exactly match the output of the old Macan Turbo, at 434bhp and 405lb ft. Porsche says it can sprint from 0-62mph in 4.3sec and reach a top speed of 169mph.

As before, the GTS’s focus is on dynamic performance, so it gets torque vectoring, a 10mm suspension drop and stiffer air springs at each end in pursuit of quicker turn-in response and improved stability.

Subtle styling changes across the line-up, including a reshaped front grille, a revised rear diffuser, new standard- fit LED headlights and larger wheels (available in seven new designs) ranging from 19-21in, differentiate the updated Macan from the outgoing car.

The GTS variant follows Porsche tradition in gaining an array of black trim elements and a bespoke rear diffuser.

The visual refresh is most pronounced inside, however, where a redesigned centre console and control stack bring the Macan into line with its larger sibling, the Cayenne, and the newer Panamera fastback.

The most obvious change is the removal of the physical buttons and switches that ran the length of the centre console, either side of the gear selector. They have been replaced by touch-sensitive, illuminating haptic icons that, together with a smaller gear selector, make for a cleaner and less cluttered set-up.