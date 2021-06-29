2022 Porsche Macan EV: latest images show interior design

Porsche is getting ready to launch its next pivotal new model: the next generation, all-electric Macan, and new spy shots give a better look at its design - along with a first glimpse of the cabin.
The manufacturer officially previewed the car in a series of testing images last month, but now with development work well underway, a pre-production prototype provides clues as to what to expect of the final car.
A raft of design tweaks mark the EV out from today's Macan; slimmed-down headlights are visible, alongside the lack of any physical grille, bar a lower air intake. The roofline also appears to be lower and more coupé-like than that of today’s Macan, while the rear end appears to have been subtly reconfigured.
Inside, the transformation is more readily apparent. With the arrival of all-electric power comes the removal of the conventional gearshifter, making way for a smoother, less cluttered centre console featuring a small rotary knob - presumably for controlling the large central infotainment screen - and a climate control touchscreen. Porsche's new-generation PCM 6.0 communications system will also feature, as, it appears, will a fully digital, curved gauge cluster.
Speaking to Autocar at the 2019 Frankfurt motor show, Porsche’s director of SUVs, Julian Baumann, confirmed that the existing petrol-engined Macan will remain on sale alongside the new Macan during a transitional phase. The offering will broadly mirror that offered by the Taycan/Panamera duo.
The electric Macan will arrive in 2022 and initially be a high-performance model in the mould of the Taycan, carrying the same Turbo badging to identify it as the top-of-the-range version. The current Macan will be offered alongside it partly because “some customers are not ready for EVs,” said Baumann. “So there will be two different cars.”
Let's face it... based on the acclaimed Taycan, with another 20% or so range... this Macan could be phenomenally good. And I don't even like SUVs.
JLR use 'Sport' on SUVs
I suppose they could use KW, MW and GW and GW S to differentiate these though.