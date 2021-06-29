2022 Porsche Macan EV: latest images show interior design

Porsche is getting ready to launch its next pivotal new model: the next generation, all-electric Macan, and new spy shots give a better look at its design - along with a first glimpse of the cabin.

The manufacturer officially previewed the car in a series of testing images last month, but now with development work well underway, a pre-production prototype provides clues as to what to expect of the final car.

A raft of design tweaks mark the EV out from today's Macan; slimmed-down headlights are visible, alongside the lack of any physical grille, bar a lower air intake. The roofline also appears to be lower and more coupé-like than that of today’s Macan, while the rear end appears to have been subtly reconfigured.

Inside, the transformation is more readily apparent. With the arrival of all-electric power comes the removal of the conventional gearshifter, making way for a smoother, less cluttered centre console featuring a small rotary knob - presumably for controlling the large central infotainment screen - and a climate control touchscreen. Porsche's new-generation PCM 6.0 communications system will also feature, as, it appears, will a fully digital, curved gauge cluster.

Speaking to Autocar at the 2019 Frankfurt motor show, Porsche’s director of SUVs, Julian Baumann, confirmed that the existing petrol-engined Macan will remain on sale alongside the new Macan during a transitional phase. The offering will broadly mirror that offered by the Taycan/Panamera duo.

The electric Macan will arrive in 2022 and initially be a high-performance model in the mould of the Taycan, carrying the same Turbo badging to identify it as the top-of-the-range version. The current Macan will be offered alongside it partly because “some customers are not ready for EVs,” said Baumann. “So there will be two different cars.”