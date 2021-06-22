BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2021 Porsche 911 GTS gets 473bhp and uprated chassis
Jaguar boss signs off plan for radical new EV line-up

New 2021 Porsche 911 GTS gets 473bhp and uprated chassis

992-generation GTS has arrived to fill the gap between the Carrera S and the full-bore GT3
22 June 2021

The new Porsche 911 GTS has arrived to fill the gap between the Carrera S and the full-bore GT3, promising a “focused” driving experience with an emphasis on agility.

Serving as the range-topper for the standard 911 line-up, the GTS is marked out visually by a raft of bespoke styling cues, while accompanying powertrain and chassis upgrades bring increased performance.

Porsche’s turbocharged 3.0-litre flat-six engine is up from 444bhp in the S to 473bhp. This, combined with 420lb ft of torque, enables the GTS coupé to crack the 0-62mph sprint in just 3.3sec with an eight-speed PDK automatic gearbox and four-wheel drive.

It can also be specified with a seven-speed manual gearbox and in rear-wheel-drive format. There are slight performance variations according to options.

The 911 Cabriolet can also now be ordered in GTS form, as can the 911 Targa, although this comes with four-wheel drive only.

A bespoke suspension set-up, derived from the 911 Turbo, brings dampers which “respond to dynamic changes at lightning speed”, a 10mm drop in ride height and, for the coupé and the Cabriolet, Porsche’s Active Suspension Management System (PASM) as standard.

The 911 Turbo’s uprated brakes are carried over, too, as are its 20in front and 21in rear centre-lock wheels.

Trim accents, the wheels, the exhaust tip and the spoiler lip are painted black, as are the dynamic LED headlights and model-unique tail-lights.

Meanwhile, carbonfibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) bucket seats, thinner window glass and a lightweight battery save up to 25kg as part of the optional Lightweight Package, which also deletes the rear seats and adds rear-axle steering.

Otherwise, the GTS is marked out inside by liberal use of Race-Tex upholstery, model badging and matt carbonfibre trim inserts.

The 911 GTS is on sale now, priced from £108,920 as the coupé, £118,720 as the Cabriolet and £124,300 as the Targa.

Customer deliveries are scheduled to start later this summer.

Cersai Lannister 22 June 2021

Aside from the six-figure price, which makes it emotionally a bit wobbly to me, I can't but help love the idea of this 911. For so long we've had it drummed into us that the basic 911 is the best of the bunch. I've an inkling this might change things.

