New Porsche 911 GT3 Touring brings road focus, manual gearbox

Toned-down version of 503bhp 911 loses mammoth rear wing and introduces manual option
15 June 2021

The new Porsche 911 GT3 has gained a "more understated" Touring Package which brings toned-down styling and a six-speed manual gearbox. 

As with the previous-generation 911 GT3 Touring, the new addition to the line-up is mechanically identical to the 503bhp standard GT3, revealed earlier this year, but with a number of key revisions aimed at drivers with "a pronounced passion for understatement and classic driving pleasure".

Equipped with the six-speed manual gearbox, the 911 GT3 Touring weighs 1418kg, or 1435kg with the optional seven-speed PDK automatic - the same as the standard GT3. 

In typical Touring style, the huge fixed rear wing has been removed in favour of a concealed, automatically extending item, while bespoke styling cues include aluminium window trims, a colour-coded front splitter, a 'Touring' rear badge and tinted headlights.

Inside, it's marked out by way of a unique leather finish for the seats, steering wheel, gearstick, centre console and armrests, as well as black aluminium tread plates and dashboard.

Prices match the standard GT3, starting from £127,820, and we can expect performance figures to remain roughly identical, too: 0-62mph in 3.4secs and a 199mph top speed. 

The Touring moniker was first used for a variant of the 1973 911 Carrera RS. Similarly conceived versions of the 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster went on sale in 2019, badged 'T'. 

