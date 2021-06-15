New Porsche 911 GT3 Touring brings road focus, manual gearbox

The new Porsche 911 GT3 has gained a "more understated" Touring Package which brings toned-down styling and a six-speed manual gearbox.

As with the previous-generation 911 GT3 Touring, the new addition to the line-up is mechanically identical to the 503bhp standard GT3, revealed earlier this year, but with a number of key revisions aimed at drivers with "a pronounced passion for understatement and classic driving pleasure".

Equipped with the six-speed manual gearbox, the 911 GT3 Touring weighs 1418kg, or 1435kg with the optional seven-speed PDK automatic - the same as the standard GT3.

In typical Touring style, the huge fixed rear wing has been removed in favour of a concealed, automatically extending item, while bespoke styling cues include aluminium window trims, a colour-coded front splitter, a 'Touring' rear badge and tinted headlights.

Inside, it's marked out by way of a unique leather finish for the seats, steering wheel, gearstick, centre console and armrests, as well as black aluminium tread plates and dashboard.

Prices match the standard GT3, starting from £127,820, and we can expect performance figures to remain roughly identical, too: 0-62mph in 3.4secs and a 199mph top speed.

The Touring moniker was first used for a variant of the 1973 911 Carrera RS. Similarly conceived versions of the 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster went on sale in 2019, badged 'T'.

READ MORE

New 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 unleashed with 503bhp​

Porsche launches 'dynamic' 718 Boxster T and Cayman T variants​

How to configure the ultimate Porsche 911: all variants face off​